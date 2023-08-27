America leads the economically developed countries in the number of road fatalities per million citizens. In 1994, France and the United States were similar in road fatalities. Now, the USA is three times as likely to kill someone with a motor vehicle as France.

If America had the same safety record as France, we would have had 60,000 fewer pedestrian deaths in the USA since 1990. What is causing America to become the most unsafe country in the developed world to drive a car, walk or ride a bike?

Recommended for you