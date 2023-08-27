America leads the economically developed countries in the number of road fatalities per million citizens. In 1994, France and the United States were similar in road fatalities. Now, the USA is three times as likely to kill someone with a motor vehicle as France.
If America had the same safety record as France, we would have had 60,000 fewer pedestrian deaths in the USA since 1990. What is causing America to become the most unsafe country in the developed world to drive a car, walk or ride a bike?
Surely our state, the great state of Florida, a welcoming haven to tourists and winter guests, has a plan to make our streets safe? Nope, Florida is number two in the country in terms of yearly pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people.
Florida has seven cities in America’s top 20 most unsafe cities to be a pedestrian. California has only four and New York has none. You are safer to walk the streets as a pedestrian in New York City or Chicago or Houston or Atlanta than in any major metro area in Florida.
Orlando is number eight in America in terms of pedestrians killed per 100,000 people. Jacksonville is number six. Tampa Bay is number four. Deltona-Daytona Beach is number one in the USA in terms of pedestrian deaths.
Speed and safety are competing priorities. A new way of thinking called Complete Streets moves the balance back towards safety. The basic idea behind a Complete Street is to change the environment from one that is car-centric, designed to move vehicles rapidly through heavily trafficked urban areas to one that considers all users of that road including pedestrians and cyclists including slowing down cars.
How to save lives is simple to understand. Speed kills.
If a pedestrian is hit by a car going 20 mph there is only a 5% chance of that pedestrian dying. Just a little faster, being hit at 40 mph means there is an 85% the pedestrian will die. Eighteen people a day are killed by moving vehicles, on average, every single day in America
There are solutions, built around the idea of Complete Streets, which Parag Agrawal with Polk County was kind enough to help me with, that I will share next week. Polk County is the only county in the four counties of central Florida our papers circulate in, that has adopted a Complete Streets policy designed to dramatically reduce fatalities on our roads. In Polk County, cities large and small like Auburndale, Bartow, Davenport, Fort Meade, Frostproof, Haines City, Lake Wales, Lakeland, Mulberry, Polk City and Winter Haven have plans to make their streets safer.
Sumter, Lake and Highlands have not adopted a Complete Streets policy – based on the latest data I’ve seen. Fred Schneider, assistant county manager with Lake County, noted that Lake County is working on Complete Street projects and has applied for funding from the Lake-Sumter Municipal Planning Organization, the Florida Department of Transportation, and the Federal government.
Next week, how Complete Streets save lives.
Readers, do you think we need to make our streets safer? Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .