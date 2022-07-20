This week’s article has a decidedly more serious tone. We’re going to talk about drug overdose deaths and the battle to save lives in Florida. This may not impact everyone in Highlands, but I am sure many of us know or love someone who struggles with a substance use disorder. Of course, this isn’t a new issue. Drug abuse and overdose deaths have been a concern for decades. Recently, however, there has been a dramatic increase in deaths from fentanyl overdoses nationwide.

Let’s start by defining fentanyl. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. It was originally developed in 1959 to help ease pain for cancer patients and was dispensed through a patch applied to the skin. Due to its strong opioid properties, fentanyl was diverted for recreational use by drug abusers, with the drug added to heroin. Heroin users were often not aware their drugs contained fentanyl, too. The potency of the two drugs together resulted in more overdoses and deaths. In fact, statistics show that overdose deaths from fentanyl rose from 2,666 in 2011 to 31,335 in 2018. Fentanyl is now being found in other illicit street drugs, resulting in even greater numbers of overdoses and deaths.

