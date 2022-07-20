This week’s article has a decidedly more serious tone. We’re going to talk about drug overdose deaths and the battle to save lives in Florida. This may not impact everyone in Highlands, but I am sure many of us know or love someone who struggles with a substance use disorder. Of course, this isn’t a new issue. Drug abuse and overdose deaths have been a concern for decades. Recently, however, there has been a dramatic increase in deaths from fentanyl overdoses nationwide.
Let’s start by defining fentanyl. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. It was originally developed in 1959 to help ease pain for cancer patients and was dispensed through a patch applied to the skin. Due to its strong opioid properties, fentanyl was diverted for recreational use by drug abusers, with the drug added to heroin. Heroin users were often not aware their drugs contained fentanyl, too. The potency of the two drugs together resulted in more overdoses and deaths. In fact, statistics show that overdose deaths from fentanyl rose from 2,666 in 2011 to 31,335 in 2018. Fentanyl is now being found in other illicit street drugs, resulting in even greater numbers of overdoses and deaths.
So, what can be done? Research shows that people who receive substance use disorder treatment have a better chance at recovery, better health, and a better life overall. The Florida Department of Health, in partnership with the Department of Children and Families, is sharing resources that can be used to help prevent more deaths from drug overdoses. Several websites provide information on how to access services across the state: HopeForHealingFL.com finds ways to access mental health and substance abuse help; isavefl.com helps find quick medication-assisted treatment options, Narcan, and treatment providers; HopeFlorida.com provides help through community partnerships in the private sector, faith-based community, non-profit organizations, and government agencies. Any group you reach out to can find help for someone in your life who needs it.
And what can each of us do, individually? We can be a link to the care that someone we know may need. We can offer hope when it may be needed most. Sometimes, all a person needs is a light in their darkness. We can be compassionate. We can be less judgmental. We can care, even though that may be most painful when it involves a loved one. We can also obtain naloxone (e.g., Narcan) to keep on hand in case it is needed for someone in our life who is struggling and in danger of overdose.
Naloxone can be obtained from a pharmacist without a prescription. The State of Florida passed legislation several years ago that makes this possible, specifically Florida Statutes chapter 381.887. The law also provides an exemption from prosecution for those who may call for help for themselves or others who are experiencing overdose symptoms from illegal drug use (Florida Statutes 893.21). Talk to your doctor or pharmacist for more information about naloxone, if it is right for your situation, and how to use it. Keep in mind that emergency responders carry naloxone with them on calls just for this purpose, so it can be lifesaving to let them know right away if overdose is a possibility.
Until next time, please take care of yourselves, those you love, and others who may pass your way. If you or someone you know needs services, please reach out. There is also a new mental health hotline that went live nationwide just this week. The number is 988.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.