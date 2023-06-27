Governor DeSantis says that Florida public schools are the best in the nation. The respected organizations that track scores place Florida near the bottom. Is one view correct, or is this a case of two opposing statements being true at once? Professors of logic call this kind of thinking dialectic reasoning.

When someone says two things can be true at the same time, a closer examination often reveals that the “things” are not exactly the same. If we proffer that white and brown eggs weigh about the same, we must know whether we are referring to hen eggs or ostrich eggs. I have an empty ostrich egg that, when laid, had the equivalent of 17 chicken eggs in it.

