Governor DeSantis says that Florida public schools are the best in the nation. The respected organizations that track scores place Florida near the bottom. Is one view correct, or is this a case of two opposing statements being true at once? Professors of logic call this kind of thinking dialectic reasoning.
When someone says two things can be true at the same time, a closer examination often reveals that the “things” are not exactly the same. If we proffer that white and brown eggs weigh about the same, we must know whether we are referring to hen eggs or ostrich eggs. I have an empty ostrich egg that, when laid, had the equivalent of 17 chicken eggs in it.
First, looking at DeSantis’s statement, we learn that he is referring to fourth grade scores. Our fourth grade classes have a history of scoring well. Some education writers believe that the old version of vouchers helped improve fourth grade scores because many low-performing K-fourth students were moved to schools outside the public school system. These schools were not included in the data collected for public schools and were designed for children in F-rated failing schools. How the new 2023 “vouchers for all” policy will impact that data collection in the future is unknown.
Second, the most important school performance data is how well eighth grade students are doing. The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), known as the Nation’s Report Card, issued state-by-state results last fall showing that the magnitude of Florida’s regression is dramatic and growing. No other state comes close to Florida’s level of consistent performance collapse from fourth to eighth grade.
Our governor is guilty of cherry picking his facts. Will it help him to gain votes? I am betting that he will benefit because most voters will not understand the complexity of educational data and will not be willing to invest the time and effort to discover why DeSantis has views that differ from those of educational professionals.
Beginning in July, the state will provide every Florida K-12 student a taxpayer-funded voucher worth more than $8,000. This a huge blow to our historic concept of free public schools, which has been key to our democratic governance. Teachers would not be subject to accreditation, the cost could be billions of dollars, religious and state comingling norms would look like Iran and wealthy families with their children in upscale private schools, who would enjoy another policy leading to more maldistribution of income. Otherwise, it is a great idea.
The cost of vouchers would not be felt abruptly. Converting warehouses and churches to schools would take time. Recruiting teachers would be faster because qualifications could be lower.
Florida ranks 48th in the nation for average teacher pay. Increasing teacher pay to the top 10 is the first step toward hiring better teachers. Given the high cost of universal vouchers, our governor and his compliant legislators should explain how we can afford expensive vouchers but could not find funds to increase teacher pay substantially.
I suspect that some teachers will demand a big raise for putting up with destructive interference by untrained politicians.
James Upchurch is a resident of Sebring.