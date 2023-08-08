Were African slaves in the United States helped when they were taught skills needed by their enslavers? That is a big lie that Governor DeSantis and his right-wing supporters would like for us to believe. It is dangerous because it is a new version of history to be taught to our schoolchildren.

DeSantis appears to have taken a page straight out of the “Lost Cause,” an interpretation of the American Civil War that most historians see as a myth describing the Confederate defeat and ignoring slavery as a cause of the war. It became the rationale for reinstating white supremacy in the Jim Crow era. Does DeSantis want to reopen the debate about the “Lost Cause?” On the campaign trail, DeSantis describes Florida as the free state. Meanwhile, he is trying to take us back 158 years.

