Were African slaves in the United States helped when they were taught skills needed by their enslavers? That is a big lie that Governor DeSantis and his right-wing supporters would like for us to believe. It is dangerous because it is a new version of history to be taught to our schoolchildren.
DeSantis appears to have taken a page straight out of the “Lost Cause,” an interpretation of the American Civil War that most historians see as a myth describing the Confederate defeat and ignoring slavery as a cause of the war. It became the rationale for reinstating white supremacy in the Jim Crow era. Does DeSantis want to reopen the debate about the “Lost Cause?” On the campaign trail, DeSantis describes Florida as the free state. Meanwhile, he is trying to take us back 158 years.
When the DeSantis supporters issued new instructions to teachers about how to teach about African Americans’ roles in our history, they faced some strong feedback. Attempting to defend their white supremacy approach did not help. Newspaper reporters found that several of the people cited were never enslaved, and there’s little evidence that those who were enslaved learned any relevant skills for their “personal benefit.”
The best source to discuss this issue would be freed slaves. None are alive today; however, in the 1930s, the federal government’s WPA program collected oral histories from some who had been freed. Workers spoke with 40 people who were living in Florida at that time and were once enslaved here or in the South. To hear their voices, visit the Library of Congress website.
Another problem with the governor’s “happy freed slave” curriculum is the failure to describe the suffering of freed slaves. Are there examples of freed slaves who had useful skills? Of course — just look at the public buildings they helped to build. Did they have any artistic talents before being captured in Africa? As for artistic skills, I offer in evidence stone and wood carvings in my living room created by Africans who never left Africa.
I doubt that DeSantis and his Education Department will suggest reading the oral histories. If they did, they might find examples like this:
“While enslaved, Victoria Harris was taught to ‘knit, make buttonholes and spin, an I ain’t forgot em,’ she said. She also had a job inside the home as a child. She was a toy for the white children. Treated like a doll, ‘they put holes in my ears an’ gold rings in em,’ said Harris, who came to Florida after the Civil War, ‘and when I knowed I had a hand, they had gold rings on my fingers.’”
The interviewers noted that Harris thought that this was a blessed life compared to how others were treated.
While it is easy to cherry pick some good-news cases, the reality was that when most slaves were freed, the economy in the South was mostly agriculture-based. Knowing how to pick cotton without owning land was not a means of feeding your family. Many former slaves became sharecroppers on terms favoring their former enslavers.
The proposed curriculum is not all bad. In early grades, students learn about some important African people, including Phillis Wheatley, the first American slave to have her poems published, and Jean Baptiste Point du Sable, a founder of Chicago. It also includes some white leaders who opposed slavery: Benjamin Franklin and Alexander Hamilton. What the curriculum fails to say is that Franklin and Hamilton owned slaves.
Our governor has been advised to get out of the hole he is in, but he appears to want to dig deeper. Shame on us for electing him.
Jim Upchurch is a Sebring resident.