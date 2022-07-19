You might suppose I love travel since I chose to be a flight attendant for 27 years. You would be wrong. On Jan. 18,1991, I was not ready to let go of all that the lifestyle offered when I worked one of the last flights into Miami International Airport on the dark night when Eastern Airlines folded its wings forever.
Even though there had been storm clouds brewing between the unions and management for years, I was stunned to find myself ‘flying the friendly skies’ one day and out of a job the next with no warning. Enjoying just another predictable day in paradise – until I wasn’t. I had considered different possibilities more and more often recently – a Plan B for how I might support the lifestyle I had come to take for granted. Eastern had been around forever – Flying Ace Eddy Rickenbacker’s pride and joy – one of the largest airlines in the world. It was unimaginable that it would one day disappear from the skies – until it did.
After I had hugged and cried and bid farewell to flight crews and ground crews and crew schedulers – everybody including employees of many other airlines – I went home to my safe haven and sat up all night watching for the sunrise. That morning, I donned the ‘sort of’ uniform I had designed for myself two years earlier when I got my real estate license, and went to my second full-time job as usual. Real estate certainly did not pay what Eastern had and I no longer could afford insurance for anything but my car. Neither would I have free meals and a designer wardrobe. Never married and no longer a fresh-faced cutie, I could not remember the last time a guy had proposed. I was on my own now.
All the perks were gone overnight. No more 44-hour layovers in San Francisco, all expenses paid, several times every month for years. No more private rooms cooled to 75 degrees at the Marriott, room service, limos to the airport. Just turn the house off and go. Park the car in the employee parking lot and be driven everywhere else I would go for the next few days.
I had compared the job to being rich without the ready cash. Spoiled? You betcha. The airlines expect a lot of their employees but they take very good care of them. I used to call the company ‘Big Daddy Eastern.’ I did not even reconcile my pay with flights worked each month. They were already paying me more than I could spend in a month so who cares if it might be short a few bucks here and there? I never noticed.
I made a list of what I might be able to sell. I would not miss the diamond ring I bought myself and never wore, Baccarat wine glasses, china ordered from the Duty Free shop at Heathrow or the custom-made white mink coat I ordered from a New York furrier flying to his yearly trunk show on Miami Beach.
Instead, it took 20 years of future Christmases to get over the pain of selling at least 150 Christmas Village ceramic houses from Department 56. A Boca Raton vice president of a big company filled her new Mercedes to the roof with boxes, paid me $4,000 in cash and drove off happy. Twice more she came back till she had it all. I silently wished her well and thought how quickly a lifestyle can change forever. She was wearing a designer suit and a big diamond ring too but tomorrow is another day, Scarlett.
Miss J.L. “Sam” Heede is a resident of Spring Lake. She invites your comments at samatsea5@gmail.com