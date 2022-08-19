Why are we seeing food shortages? When you look into the world happenings on this issue we must start with the United Nations “Agenda 2030” Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the World Economic Forum (WEF).
The UN ‘s 17 Sustainable Development Goals are in policies that are pressuring farmers, ranchers and food supplies around the world.
High level Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members within the UN formulated the SDG’s and helping with the implementation of the global plan. Worldwide millions of people are experiencing food shortages and the projections are that it will get worse this year.
The UN conference on Human Settlements Known as Habitat 1 adopted the Vancouver Declaration, which stated “land cannot be treated as an ordinary asset controlled by individuals.”
They do not want private farms or for you to own land.
The World Economic Forum (headed by Chairman Claus Schwab) has predicted by 2030 “ you will own nothing”.
The increasing regulation of food production and efforts to shut many farms and ranches come as Biden and the UN warn of looming food shortages worldwide.
Sri Lanka has had violent unrest due to food shortages brought on by government regulations and the banning of synthetic fertilizers and pesticide imports forcing them to go organic which proved to be disastrous to the food supply. The Dutch farmers have had massive nationwide protest over government restrictions on farmers.
UN plans call for national and international wealth redistribution in Goal #10 as well as fundamental changes in the way that our societies produce and consume goods and services.
A number of terms are used by the UN and the WEF to make the world dominance of the food supply sound like a must-have program. Words such as sustainable, stakeholders, transform the US food system, food innovation hubs, food action alliance and the great reset.
Another organization involved in pushing to impose environmental, social governance metrics on the U S companies is the “Council on Foreign Relations”.
Two methods being used is the increased government regulations, the controlling of the money supply thru restrictive lending to those that must be controlled.
The reduction in the small farmers and ranchers put the food supply in the hands of the large national and international food conglomerate’s which often join hands with world wide governments.
On March 21, 2022 Joe Biden told executives of the business roundtable “There is a New World Order out there and we have to lead it.”
Joe Biden as Senate Judiciary chairman in an opinion piece published in the Wall Street Journal “How I Learned to Love the New World Order”.
Joe Biden in his speech to the U S Export-Import bank conference in DC on April 5, 2013 “Too create a New World Order”
Ask if you or someone you know have already cut back on the food they buy because of cost or availability?
The world food supply is being controlled by governments worldwide and those organizations that are determined to control how much food is produced, how much food you are allowed to have, how much food you can afford, what kind of food the government allows you to consume.
This push has been coming for many, many years but with the compliant leadership in Washington it is now full speed ahead.
Unless we pay attention and speak up loud and clear we may be subject to the quote “Let them eat cake”.
Credits: to the Epoch Times July 27- Aug 2, 2022 by Alex Newman
New American Aug. 15, 2022 by John F. McManus and William F. Jasper
John Larsen is a Sebring resident.