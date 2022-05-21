For many years now, I have tried to write a memoir about my perfectly awful early childhood and the foster home system that changed my life. You more often read about animals finally finding their ‘forever’ homes but I was the ‘mutt’ who found my safe haven in foster care before anyone had ever heard the expression ‘forever home.’ Someday I would very much like to tell you more – and I will – when the time is right.
I keep nagging you to write about yourselves, your families, about something – anything – that has been important in your life, maybe even been a turning point. I see it as an opportunity to come to terms with your life, to forgive yourselves for what you wish you had done differently – to feel good about those things you ‘got right’ along the way. Maybe in the telling, you can see that you have much to share with others who may have taken some wrong turns along the way and were finally able to rise above it all. In one way or the other, we are all in survival mode all our lives, aren’t we?
Over and over lately, I hear of stunningly terrible things people have done to each other during these more than two years of pandemic. Daily, we see drivers shouting at each other, violent examples of road rage. We see people snarling almost to the point of spitting on somebody who accidently bumped them in the grocery store or scored the last jumbo pack of Charmin. We form opinions of these people based on nothing more than the few moments when they have finally lost control and ‘acted out.’
I joke that I try to write the ‘fluff’ – the light-hearted stuff that I think of as the sorbet between all the layers of awfulness around us lately – while inviting you to get your hard truths from somebody else. Well, here, finally, is my own hard truth learned during a horrendous moment in my life. Everybody experiences a point where they feel they can’t take it any more. Even me. I developed a coping skill I call ‘Fake it till you feel it’ – a thin veneer of cheerfulness developed in foster care out of necessity and honed over 27 years as a flight attendant. For all of you trying not to go crazy, here is my cautionary tale, my shameful admission.
I once almost slapped an old, blind lady out of her wheelchair. Rage that had been building up for a lifetime exploding out of me. I thought I had ‘forgiven’ my mother for abandoning the 10-year-old me for the two years before the ‘authorities’ put me in the first of five foster homes. Let’s skip ahead to when I found Mom in her 80’s living in a shack in Miami. I had not seen her in more than 20 years when I found her living in dangerous circumstances and brought her to live with me. We were strangers then, still strangers on the day she died, still unknowable to me.
At first, she seemed glad to be in a safe place, medical needs taken care of, several pet cats to share her bed, her books to read and favorite programs on her new TV ... a safe haven for possibly the first time. Yet a lifetime of bad habits and worse choices soon caught up with Mom. In the almost six years we lived together, she fought bath times like a defiant toddler, tried to refuse her meds and canceled doctors’ visits without telling me, her caregiver. She hated my cooking. Soon I could do nothing right in her eyes. She wanted to go back to the shack in a high-crime area of Miami right against a busy freeway.
It seemed every time I left to show property, I would come home to find hastily-scribbled notes on the kitchen table saying she had called one or the other of my friends to take her to the emergency room. I was a nervous wreck. Eastern Airlines had folded its wings in 1991 and, finally, I gave up my real estate license too and stayed home with her.
When she could no longer climb stairs, I made a lovely bedroom and bath for her downstairs. Many nights I slept on the tile floor outside her room to be there if she needed me. Finally I bought a baby monitor so I could sleep upstairs in my own bed listening to her breathe on the monitor on my bedside table. The final blow was macular degeneration quickly stealing her vision and the final few pleasures she had left. We began a relentless, useless round of treatments. Mom’s fine mind was intact till her last day but her 87-year-old body was giving up. Confined to a wheelchair finally, she had to submit to the indignity of being diapered by the daughter she had abandoned.
Life wasn’t all that rosy for me either. The veneer was beginning to crack. ‘Fake it till you feel it ‘ was not working any more. One day after a relentless string of complaints from her, I was standing behind Mom’s wheelchair when I raised my arm up and came ‘this close’ to smacking her out of the wheelchair and onto the floor. The horror of it made bile rise up in my throat. I rushed outside and threw up in a flower bed. Thank God, she never saw the rage which must have flashed across my face, never saw me raise my hand to her in anger. Never in my life had I ever behaved that way. I had to go upstairs and sit trembling at the thought of what I had almost done.
Life dragged on. When her doctor told me mom had six months to live, I arranged for hospice care in my home and hoped we could finally find some closure, make peace with the past. Just a week later, the visiting nurse told me Mom would die by that night. Moments before it happened, I held her hand and said, “I love you, Mom.” She answered, “I love you too, Jane.” We were both lying.
Everybody has their limit, their breaking point. It is in getting control of the situation that we learn what that is and how to handle it. So when you see someone out in public behaving badly, reacting irrationally, give them a pass. Even if you don ‘t know what it might be prompting some outburst, some rant, try to give that person a little time to come to their senses before you react. Get in touch with your humanity. Walk a mile in their shoes. This was no easier for me to write than it might be for you to read but, sometimes in the telling, we find forgiveness – for ourselves and others. Let’s do that.
Sam Heede welcomes your comments at samatsea5@gmail.com