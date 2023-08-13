I was shocked to find out how many public-school students have a private tutor. This is incredibly unfair to those children who don’t have a private tutor. Students with a tutor usually end up among the top students in the classroom.

There is much disagreement between liberals and conservative scholars on what works in public education. But both the left and the right agree that private tutors make a huge difference. The good news is that there are free private tutors already available to almost every single student.

Recommended for you