That we were getting a hard freeze chilled my spirits. With extensive gardens of tropical plants, I started wondering just how low it would go. Would I need to break out the sheets and triage coverage or could I maybe get away with letting my hot house beauties experience a little cold weather?
Checking the forecast, I logged onto the National Weather Service. Reviewing the warning statements, it began with the overall national outlook, which included information on the powerful winter storm that would be producing significant impacts in the New England and Mid-Atlantic regions. Later in the short-range forecast discussion, the National Weather Service offered an intriguing tidbit for our state. “Freeze watches and warnings are in effect for much of the Florida Peninsula. Much of the state will remain mostly clear and frigid with the chance for scattered to isolated falling iguanas from trees due to subfreezing temperatures that may temporarily paralyze them.”
Before you decide those weather folks are just jovial jokesters, keep in mind that a full-grown male iguana can weigh upwards of 17 pounds and stretch just over 5 feet in length. If one of these introduced, non-native lizards had climbed up to bask in the sunlight as temperatures plummeted, once cold-stunned it would drop like a rock to the ground below. Imagine you had speedily shuffled out to grab your Sunday edition in the below-freezing weather earlier this week and got walloped by a 17-pound lizard from above.
While I struggled with the math and physics to try and get an impact figure, let’s just say I imagine getting bonked by a frozen lizard of any size wouldn’t feel too swell. A genuine risk, even CNN had coverage mentioning this intermittent Florida phenomenon. Here in Highlands County, we are fortunate not to have these large lizards running amuck in the community, but they have been seen at times. While the chance of getting hit with a chilled reptile are slim, it could still happen. Thankfully, we are a bit too cold for their liking, with temperatures dipping a bit lower than they can manage. As such, we don’t run the risk of them populating our region as they have further south in the state where overnight temperatures stay more moderate.
Even so, there have been reports in our area of black and white tegus, knight anoles, curly-tailed lizards, South American brown basilisks, and even recent sightings of red-headed agamas. With permits now required for green iguanas as reptilian pets and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission’s Exotic Pet Amnesty Program, which helps owners rehome surrendered animals to approved adopters, hopefully we can stem the tide of exotic pets being “set free” into our Florida neighborhoods and wildlands.
Between these measures and ongoing efforts to eradicate wild south Florida iguana populations, perhaps this peculiar freezing weather forecast will one day be just another one of those weird Florida facts. In the meantime, bundle up, and keep an eye out for dropping temperatures and sluggish reptiles.