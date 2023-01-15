“I have struggled with sending this email for weeks. You will see what I have to say will ruffle the feathers of many school districts. Good. I hope it does. You say there is a shortage of teachers in the state of Florida. I respectfully disagree with you. There is not a shortage of teachers, but a shortage of respect given teachers.

“Because of this, teachers are leaving the profession in droves — good teachers with years of experience under their belts — and going into real estate, private enterprise, and many noneducational jobs. I’ve taught in Florida for 28 years. Without a doubt, the last 11 have been the worst. And it all is because teachers are no longer given respect.

Recommended for you