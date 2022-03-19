Say one thing about Donald Trump, he is consistent. He has never waivered in his love affair with Russia since the days of the old USSR. He continues it into the 21st century through his current “bromance” with dictator, bloody butcher, and war criminal Vladimir Putin.
Like most Trump adventures, The Donald’s primary incentive was money. He envisioned a luxurious Trump Tower Moscow as early as 1987. Following the collapse of the Soviet Empire, he bragged about marketing Trump Vodka (didn’t happen), but did host the Miss Universe Pageant in Moscow in 2013. Still hot on the idea of Trump Tower Moscow, he dispatched children Ivanka and Donald Jr., then later lawyer Michael Cohen to do his bidding, even offering Putin a $50 million penthouse in the project to seal the deal. He only backed off when he ran for president.
Putin knew all about Trump from his days with the KGB. The brutal Russian spy network viewed Trump as an asset, and saw his 2016 election as beneficial to their cause of weakening NATO so they could reclaim satellite countries lost when the “Evil Empire” disintegrated. What better way to bring eastern European countries back under their tyrannical grip than to ally the two megalomaniac pathological liars in a joint effort to Make Russia Great Again?
In the words of former National Security Advisor John Bolton, “Trump is a Putin-loving moron.” There is plenty of ammo in the chamber to support his observation. As POTUS #45, Trump consistently refused to believe his own intel reports on Russian misdoings. He labeled as “fake news” reports that Putin offered bounties to the Taliban to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. At the 2018 Helsinki Summit, he ignored CIA, FBI and Homeland Security claims that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, saying that he believed Putin’s lies instead. When questioned, he refused to comment on NATO’s Article 5 that “an attack on one is an attack on all,” arguing instead that NATO was “obsolete.” On Putin’s poisoning of his political rivals, Trump brushed it off with “there are a lot of killers.” Of his many remarks praising Putin, the most egregious was that he has done “a really good job outsmarting our country.” Yeah, especially between 2017-2020.
Fortunately for the Ukraine, its President Zelenskyy knew how to stroke Trump’s massive ego enough that he did not give in to Trump’s 2019 demands to dig up dirt on Hunter Biden that could be used against his father Joe. Trump tried to blackmail Zelenskyy by withholding $400 million in military aid to Ukraine. The money had already been approved by Congress, making Trump’s underhanded action an unconstitutional offense leading to his first impeachment trial. Thanks to a whistleblower, Ukraine got the money. Without it, Russia would be meeting less resistance in its current invasion.
What would it take to get Trump and his MAGA idol worshippers on board in fighting Putin? Maybe Trump Tower and Casino Kyiv, comrades?
Ed Engler is a Sebring resident.