It’s time again for my annual plug to honor and parody a wayward Spaniard and his Florida misadventures.
And since Eat Your Last Horse Day doesn’t hit until Sept. 22, a Friday, you can plan a nice big weekend.
This festival would celebrate Pánfilo de Narváez, the most unsung Spanish explorer ever to hack through the Florida mangroves, swamps and pine woods.
He and his men wanted gold and land for Spain. They looked so long they ran out of food before deciding to head back to the Mexican colony — in horse-hide boats.
Did I mention they had to eat their horses first? Thus the name.
Of course, you don’t have to eat a real horse. You could just host a barbecue and eat like one.
This can work. After all, we named “Gasparilla” after a terrorist pirate, right?
It all started when Narváez sailed from Spain on June 17, 1527, in five ships with 600 soldiers, sailors and colonists.
In Santo Domingo, 140 ran off. In Cuba, another 50 died in a hurricane.
What’s a little desertion and disaster?
By February 1528, he and the remaining 400 sailed north. They landed in Tampa Bay, looking for gold — just a little early for Gasparilla beads.
In May, he took 300 men inland and told his ships, “meet me up the coast.”
Let that sink in: They’re basically saying, “We’ll wave to you from this overgrown beach.”
By late July, Narváez’s wandering party had found present-day St. Marks, but didn’t find any ships.
By September, still wandering and out of food, his men started to eat their horses. They were still eating them when they reached Apalachee Bay, which they called “Bahía de los Caballos” — “Bay of Horses.”
That’s where they built five, 30-foot long horsehide boats, ate their last horse on Sept. 22, 1528, and jumped in the boats to sail to Mexico.
The rims of the boats sat just six inches from the water. Don’t sneeze.
Narváez died before reaching Mexico. We don’t know if it was disease or drowning, but just a tiny few survivors reached Mexico in 1535 after being enslaved by natives and wandering the southwest for years.
When we first heard this story in high-school history, one kid yelled out, “Hey! ‘Eat Your Last Horse Day!’” The name stuck, as did a tradition of eating horse-shaped cookies every Sept. 22.
Do that, if you wish. Or host a barbecue. I suggest carne asada or pork al pastor.
Either way, I think this guy deserves his own festival. Can’t wait to see what the food trucks serve up.
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer Phil Attinger can be contacted at phil.attinger@highlandsnewssun.com
