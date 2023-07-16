Reader H writes, “When I read that a jury had acquitted Scot Peterson, the former deputy/school resource officer from the Parkland High School shooting, I was appalled at his post-trial comment that, after 4 ½ years, he ‘finally got his life back.’ What a clueless, tone-deaf thing to say! What about the 17 people who will never get their lives back – because those lives ended that day? What about the survivors and families who will never be able to have a part of their lives back?

“I am very qualified to evaluate Peterson’s actions (or lack thereof), based on a 31-year law enforcement career. I have been shot at more times than I can count. I have been to bombing scenes, both post-blast and while the explosion was still potentially imminent. I have been in burning buildings, as well as in burned-out buildings in danger of collapsing. I moved toward the threat, not away from it.

