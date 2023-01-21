As I mentioned in last week’s column, I recently attended a writer’s workshop in Las Vegas, Nevada. Why Vegas? It’s where the teacher lives. Ten of us from all over the country and Sweden came together to study an advanced form of writing.
Let me first say the accommodations were top-notch. We were upgraded to a five-star hotel at the last minute, the Conrad at Resorts World. It’s a Hilton hotel. My room was huge and included a table with chairs where I could park myself and write, with a view of Vegas from floor to ceiling windows.
Yes, there is a casino there. Yes, I went into the casino – you had to if you wanted to access certain parts of the property. No, I didn’t gamble. That would have cost money, and I was spending enough just by being in Vegas, thank you very much.
Besides, I wasn’t there to gamble. I came as a writer wanting to grow in my craft. Even though I know I can write a good story, I also know there is room for growth. And, like any other skill, if you don’t work to improve it, you lose what you have.
The subject of the class was a specific kind of story that Kris (the teacher) tried to help us learn to produce: a fantasy caper.
While readers might have a fair idea of what fantasy is, caper is harder to define. If you saw the 1973 movie “The Sting” with Paul Newman and Robert Redford, you saw a caper. It’s a type of theft or con, and it’s not easy to write.
Let me repeat that. It’s not easy to write – there are a lot of moving parts to a caper, and you have to make sure you have them straight. Also, certain kinds of fantasy are challenging to write in, because if you’re completely making up a world not our own, you must describe everything. You can’t just say, “An elf stood there.” What kind of elf are we talking about? “Lord of the Rings” or Keebler? You need to tell the reader.
Put both of these together and the difficulty ramps up. Kris freely admitted she was asking us to walk, chew gum, juggle, yodel, and maybe even skip rope – all at the same time. Some of us have trouble with the first two, never mind the rest.
Kris kept reminding us that as a group we were professional writers. That we had skill. Just not this one. We saw that when we got back assignments filled with red markings highlighting where we goofed up.
It could have been depressing. But here’s the thing: if I knew how to do this so I didn’t get a paper that looked like someone bled all over it, why did I need to be there? I had something to learn – that’s what I was paying for. And Kris, bless her heart, worked hard to get the knowledge into our skulls.
Kris was stretching me, helping me to go beyond what I already know and pick up something new. Do I have it yet? Probably not, but I know what I need to do in order to add this to my writer’s toolbox. Practice. Keep aiming for it. With time and patience, I’ll get it down.
Stretching can be hard. It might even be painful. But it’s how we grow. And I’m not just talking about writing here. None of us are perfect – there are areas in our lives we could do with some stretching.
And if you think it’s too late – I am less than a month from my 65th birthday and I went to Las Vegas specifically to learn something new. A picture I saw says it all: “You are not too old and it is not too late.”
Get stretching. You’ll be amazed at what you can do.