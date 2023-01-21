As I mentioned in last week’s column, I recently attended a writer’s workshop in Las Vegas, Nevada. Why Vegas? It’s where the teacher lives. Ten of us from all over the country and Sweden came together to study an advanced form of writing.

Let me first say the accommodations were top-notch. We were upgraded to a five-star hotel at the last minute, the Conrad at Resorts World. It’s a Hilton hotel. My room was huge and included a table with chairs where I could park myself and write, with a view of Vegas from floor to ceiling windows.

