When I saw the headline on social media, it immediately caught my eye. The New York Times was highlighting a story about “Girl Dinner.” Reading further, I laughed out loud over how the sharing of images has created a whole new feeding frenzy.
Basically, women all over the world are sharing pretty pictures of snack plates they’ve prepared for their evening meal rather than cooking a traditional dinner. Of course, in this photography driven platform, some of those images are quite impressive and show elaborate preparation. Others, a basic plate where some veggies, cheese, fruit and crackers had been tossed, made me nod in agreement. That looked like munchies to me.
Like most, I scanned for details and then moved on quickly making a mental note to elevate my plating and presentation next time to allow a bit more happy in my day. What I won’t be doing is posting pictures of it. I’ll save the photo bombing for the next charcuterie board I whip up. Why would anyone want to see my basic cheese and crackers?
The answer to this is apparently everyone, provided I pop it up onto TikTok. I’ll shoot straight right out of the gate on this one – I don’t TikTok. I’m also a lazy Instagrammer and while I ponder beginning a YouTube channel, I’ve got myself going in so many directions that it remains only a great idea and major storage issue on my iPhone. Quite frankly, I’m more focused on living than posting online, but I’m a Generation X gal so that makes sense.
From the most mundane of life details to random meal postings, all age groups seem to have taken to the feed. As a new way to advertise a menu, several local restaurants have absolutely piqued my interest to dine by posting meal images. I also enjoy photos of those amazing meals friends post too.
Are you dining out and enjoying an appetizer of sauteed squash blossoms or artfully plated octopus? Please share because even if it’s outside of my adventurous eating, I still want to consider the dish. These are the types of meals I’d like to see more of rather than a plate of raw veggies and dollop of hummus.
What I haven’t seen much of is the posting of the family meals. How about some photos of mom’s Sunday sauce and a copy of the recipe card? Do you have a family favorite meal that reminds you of childhood and happier times? How about sharing those basic, simple meals that bring a big heaping of love along with a happy belly.
I still yearn for our family friend’s red gravy recipe which she simmered on the stove for the entire day before serving it over fried eggplant. While I’ve recreated a similar taste, it’s not quite right. If you’ve got the real deal, why not post it with momma’s approval? My own mother’s chicken alfredo contained just a hint of white wine and was far better than any I’ve had since. While it’s far too rich to have often, the holidays are coming.
Here’s to filling our feeds, and bellies, with the recipes that bring the best memories.