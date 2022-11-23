I thought today would be an appropriate time to just talk about the good things in life. As always around Thanksgiving, we pause in our busy lives to reflect on those things that we are grateful for and are good in our worlds. For me, those things include my work, my family, and my health.

Working for the Department of Health is really more of a calling. We all joke about being bitten by the public heath bug, and that’s not far from the truth. I have met some of the most dedicated people in the various locations where I have served, people with truly servant hearts and a level of humility seldom seen these days. These people work in jobs many can’t or won’t do because the pay scale is lower than the public sector, especially for licensed staff. When you have a family and other needs, it’s sometimes hard to balance between those needs and hourly rate and benefits. While benefits working for the state are definitely on the plus side of the equation, sometimes that just isn’t enough. These are the same people who leave their families during times of emergency, like a hurricane, and work at public shelters to keep others safe. They are the ones who make sure your child is healthy at school and provide dental sealants to ensure oral health starts at an early age. They provide clinical services or immunizations to keep everyone healthy. They monitor disease outbreaks to be sure our communities are safe. They inspect water and septic systems outside in all weather, which in Florida can sometimes mean extremes. They do it because they care.

