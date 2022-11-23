I thought today would be an appropriate time to just talk about the good things in life. As always around Thanksgiving, we pause in our busy lives to reflect on those things that we are grateful for and are good in our worlds. For me, those things include my work, my family, and my health.
Working for the Department of Health is really more of a calling. We all joke about being bitten by the public heath bug, and that’s not far from the truth. I have met some of the most dedicated people in the various locations where I have served, people with truly servant hearts and a level of humility seldom seen these days. These people work in jobs many can’t or won’t do because the pay scale is lower than the public sector, especially for licensed staff. When you have a family and other needs, it’s sometimes hard to balance between those needs and hourly rate and benefits. While benefits working for the state are definitely on the plus side of the equation, sometimes that just isn’t enough. These are the same people who leave their families during times of emergency, like a hurricane, and work at public shelters to keep others safe. They are the ones who make sure your child is healthy at school and provide dental sealants to ensure oral health starts at an early age. They provide clinical services or immunizations to keep everyone healthy. They monitor disease outbreaks to be sure our communities are safe. They inspect water and septic systems outside in all weather, which in Florida can sometimes mean extremes. They do it because they care.
As I am sure with most of you, my family and friends are the core of my happiness. They motivate me to work harder, do better, be stronger, and laugh more. They warm my heart and keep me trying to stay one step ahead of all of them, especially my grandchildren. They are also the main source of my gratitude. For example, one of my sons suffered a traumatic brain injury several years ago and I am thankful every day for this extra time with him that we thought would not be. Another son contracted meningitis as a young teen and had no major complications, although we were told he might not come out of it whole. My grandchildren are the heart of my world. They always amaze me with how smart and funny they are, and, at times, how compassionate. I have friends that I’ve known for years and some I have only just met, but each one is a vital connection.
When it comes to health, I am definitely grateful for the benefit of health coverage that comes with my job. As I have aged, so has my body. I’m sure many of you can relate to that “When did that happen?” feeling as something new shows up, almost overnight. I try to live a healthy lifestyle, but that doesn’t guarantee there won’t be issues. And, aside from normal aging issues, we have all dealt with COVID for the past couple of years. Having a health care provider and system I trust and can afford has been key to managing health issues as they arise. As always, I encourage those of you who do not have a medical home to come see us at the health department. We are here to help and offer a range of services to allow you to manage your health with a partner that isn’t driven purely by insurance mandates. While we do take most insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, we also offer sliding fee scales for those who qualify. No one is ever turned away for lack of ability to pay.
Admittedly, this is not my usual column. I think I am just feeling the need to share with all of you what I am thankful for and encourage you to look at those things in your life for which you are grateful. This time of year can sometimes increase stress and emotions. I hope you have people in your life who help you with that or someone to talk to. If not, there are several options. The new Let’s Talk Tampa Bay hotline, 844-YOU-OKAY, has counselors 24/7 who personally answer your calls and recommend resources or help you find immediate services. They remind everyone that it’s ok to not feel ok, and to call if you need help. There is also the National Suicide Prevention lifeline available by dialing 988.
So, whatever your plans for the holiday, remember to be thankful for those good things in your life and that there are people who work tirelessly to help with those not-so-good things. Reach out to others. Share your blessings. Ask for help if you need to. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. And be grateful we can.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.