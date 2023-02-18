Like many of you, I own a home. There are advantages to owning where you live, because you have a certain amount of freedom to do what you wish to the property. I can plant what I want in my backyard. I can decorate the interior however I wish. Since it’s mine, I can’t get booted out.
Of course, there’s a flip side to this. I am responsible for upkeep and maintenance. The house was built in the late ‘90s, and some parts of it provide evidence. For example, the carpet (original to the house) has suffered from children and dogs abusing it. One thing on my wish list is to tear it up and put something non-carpet in its place. This is a major undertaking, since it will require moving large and heavy pieces of furniture to accomplish. My hope is that we get it done before our 50th wedding anniversary 10 years from now.
While I have many talents, housekeeping isn’t one of them. So far I’ve contented myself with keeping the exits clear and not having trash all over the place. But I really need to consider downsizing in some areas so that we aren’t so cluttered (books do not count as clutter).
Because I live in Florida, we sometimes get visitors from the animal kingdom. I have seen lizards dart across the kitchen floor. We’re fortunate in the fact that I haven’t seen roaches or palmetto bugs in the house for a while. This has saved me from many a heart attack.
Now, creatures invading homes are not limited to Florida. My best friend Tina, who lives in Georgia, recently had to deal with some rats that moved in. It took a while and several visits from pest control, but last time I checked, she was rat-free. She managed to keep her sense of humor about it, bestowing names on the intruders like Jimmy Cagney (“You dirty rat…”) and Willard (from a horror movie about rats).
However, some California homeowners have taken problems with one’s house to a whole new level. According to articles I read at www.thedodo.com and www.cnn.com, a pest control person made an unusual discovery behind the walls of this particular house.
Nick Castro, who runs Nick’s Extreme Pest Control, went to a house that reported damage to the outside by one or two woodpeckers, as well as worms coming from a bedroom wall (if you were eating when you read that, I apologize).
The worms turned out to be mealworms. Castro apparently figured there was something behind the wall they were eating, so he made a four-inch hole in the wall to check it out.
Acorns began spilling out onto the floor. And spilling. And spilling. He had to make three more holes in the walls to get them all, and the acorns piled up to an estimated height of 20 feet.
Apparently, the woodpeckers (aptly named acorn woodpeckers) had been storing the acorns in the attic, from where they fell into the empty space behind the walls. Castro estimated the birds had been at it for two to five years.
It took Castro and three of his helpers a full day to gather the nuts. They filled eight large black garbage bags and estimated that the entire stash weighed around 700 pounds.
The nuts were covered in droppings and bits of fiberglass, so they were pitched. The holes the woodpeckers were taking advantage of were filled and some new vinyl siding was added to discourage the birds from repeating their trick.
As I contemplate this story, I realize I have no desire to see what’s behind my walls. For me, ignorance is bliss. As long as worms or other problems aren’t coming out, I am content to leave things be.
Except for the carpet. That still must go.