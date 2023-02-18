Like many of you, I own a home. There are advantages to owning where you live, because you have a certain amount of freedom to do what you wish to the property. I can plant what I want in my backyard. I can decorate the interior however I wish. Since it’s mine, I can’t get booted out.

Of course, there’s a flip side to this. I am responsible for upkeep and maintenance. The house was built in the late ‘90s, and some parts of it provide evidence. For example, the carpet (original to the house) has suffered from children and dogs abusing it. One thing on my wish list is to tear it up and put something non-carpet in its place. This is a major undertaking, since it will require moving large and heavy pieces of furniture to accomplish. My hope is that we get it done before our 50th wedding anniversary 10 years from now.

