One of the most powerful forces on earth is moving water. It carved the Grand Canyon over thousands of years. Extreme storms cause rising waters and floods, wiping everything and anything is its path. We have tried in various ways to harness the impact of moving water with dams, dikes, and channels but they all can fail in spectacular fashion when Mother Nature ups the game with storms. Moving water is something you need to respect.
For many years I spent a considerable amount of time on moving water in a canoe. Flat water canoeing on a lake can have its own set of challenges such as trying to cross a large open Canadian lake in a stiff wind. What I found the most fun was running white water in a canoe. During my high school and college years I had the opportunity to learn from some of the best paddlers. The family I house sat for when they took their family wilderness canoe trips, “adopted” me in my last years of high school and all through college. At the time they were the owners of Canoe and Kayak Magazine, Dave and Judy Harrison. I learned from the best.
Dave was the one who put me in the bow of a canoe, showed me the various paddle strokes and how to read the water and rapids. The more intense the rapids, the more serious it became. Fast moving water is powerful and if you flip and get pinned between a rock and your canoe, more often than not, it does not end well.
The key principle of running white water in a canoe or kayak is either to go faster or slower than the current. When you do this, you are in control, otherwise you are going with the speed of the current, and the river is in charge, taking you where it wants to take you.
Going faster or slower than the current, or “the flow,” is an important life lesson. “Go along, get along” is what some of us do from time to time, and I have done that on a wild river, but only on the flat stretches between the rapids, taking a break. This it the time to sit back, drift along, and admire the scenery.
Anyone who has been around me for any amount of time has seen my tendency to either charge ahead, or sometimes just slow down. I do this in my teaching and how I have worked with others to develop programs. In the past 22 years I have been in our school district, I have been “paddling along” in the flow of things. I paddled faster at times, and in others slowed down when needed. It brings up another concept I learned from the Harrisons.
On extended wilderness trips you find a pace to get things done. You evaluate your risks, either to run a set of rapids or portage around it. The issue is, if something goes wrong, there is no 911 call to make to have someone came and save you. On many trips I took into Canada on some wild rivers we had a team of four to six people in two or three canoes. We worked together setting up camp, cooking, and navigating the waters, and the most fun for me was working with my partner in the canoe. We knew each other’s strengths and abilities and we trusted each other’s judgment. I was in the bow reading the water and selecting the route, Dave was in the stern helping maneuver the canoe, working with my paddle strokes. We were a fine-tuned team and it was great fun.
If you were to spend some time in our EAA Chapter 1240 hangar when we are holding classes in our Aviation Academy, you would see some of the same levels of team work; sometimes going fast, and sometimes going slow. We never just coast along; we have found our pace. We are getting things done with an incredible group of volunteers and staff building aircraft, and creating options and opportunities for our students.
Maybe this analogy with white water canoeing and what we are doing with our aviation program may be a bit of a stretch, but I believe there is a point to it all.
If you want to get more out of life and have a bit more control of what kind of life you want to have, you can either go faster or slower than the prevailing flow of things. Be the captain of your own ship, or canoe. Find a partner or two to help you paddle through the rough water because progress is easier that way. It’s time to pick up your paddle and start paddling.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.