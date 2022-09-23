If you are retired or will soon be retired, you need to act now.

Once you reach full retirement age, anywhere from 65 to 72 depending on what year you were born thanks to a recently instituted sliding scale by the government, if you want to work or need to work beyond your full retirement age, the Federal government has a nasty surprise for you. You will be limited to making only $25,000 per year or $32,000 for a couple who both continue to work.

Recommended for you