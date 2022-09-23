If you are retired or will soon be retired, you need to act now.
Once you reach full retirement age, anywhere from 65 to 72 depending on what year you were born thanks to a recently instituted sliding scale by the government, if you want to work or need to work beyond your full retirement age, the Federal government has a nasty surprise for you. You will be limited to making only $25,000 per year or $32,000 for a couple who both continue to work.
The average Social Security check is only about $1,600 per month. That is $19,200 per year. If you earn the maximum amount allowed, $25,000, you will be limited to an annual income of only $39,200 ($20k net on $25k gross income). That may sound like a lot at first, but not if you think you will have to pay for all of your living expenses out of that limited income. That is rent or mortgage, car expenses, insurance, food, clothing, gas, utilities, some entertainment, travel, etc. Not a lot, especially when you consider that inflation is running wild thanks to this administration and every time the price of something goes up, you lose more from that fixed income.
How did this happen? Social Security checks were not taxed at all until 1983. In 1983, congress, along with Joe Biden, voted to tax 50% of your Social Security check based upon those previously stated income levels, $25k and $32k. That was maybe somewhat reasonable in 1983, but not today. Those income levels have never been adjusted for inflation. Worst yet, in 1994 congress, again with Joe Biden, voted to increase the top percentage of tax on Social Security benefit checks from 50% to 85%.
What that means is that once you make $25,001 or more in any year that you receive Social Security benefit checks, 50% of your Social Security benefit is taxed at your normal income tax rate. And, it goes up from there depending on how much more than the $25K income limit that you made, all the way to up 85% of your Social Security benefit. Again for an average Social Security recipient, that means that you would pay tax on at least 20% of $19,200 or $3,840. Assuming an effective 20% tax rate, that is $768 more that you will owe the Federal government. Just imagine if you made, say, $40,000, you could owe tax on $16,320 of your Social Security benefit or on average about $3,264 more to the IRS.
Call or write your representatives in Congress today and express your strong desire to see these 1983 income limits be raised to more realistic limits adjusted for inflation and reflecting the rise in prices over the past 40 years. This is hugely unfair to retirees and all of us who will be retiring soon.
Call or write today. Make our government work for us.
Rocco Joseph Mazza is a resident of Sebring.