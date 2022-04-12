As many of you may know, the Walt Disney Company has been an outspoken critic of Governor (Ron) DeSantis and the recently passed “Don’t Say Gay” Florida law. After the passage of the bill, the company released a statement that made it clear that the company’s goal was to get rid of legislation. The company took a hard stance after LGBTQ cast members demanded that the company take a harder stance against the bill.
Given the fact that Disney is currently Florida’s largest private employer, the company has a significant amount of political and economic influence in the state. The company announced in 2021 that it was moving approximately 2,000 positions to the state, only adding to its lead. This, however, has not meant that Governor DeSantis has remained quiet. The governor has responded on numerous occasions and has threatened the company severely with the Reedy Creek Improvement District Act.
This act is relatively unknown, even for Florida residents, and was actually something that I had discovered from a YouTube video about two years ago. Although Disney is well within Orange County, the parks and hotels sit in what is known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District. This was established in 1967 and this granted the The Walt Disney Company near-autonomy in the regulation of their property. As a result, the company did not have to rely on the state’s resources in funding the development for the newest park locations. In addition, the district is run by a board of supervisors, who are voted in by land-owning Disney employees of the district, and is funded by ad valorem taxes.
In a sense, Disney is basically in charge of running a county government. This special privilege that Disney has is now the center of the threats that Governor DeSantis and other Florida Republicans have launched at the company.
Because the Florida Legislature passed this act that created the Reedy Creek Improvement District, they are now in a position to repeal it as well. Governor DeSantis has mentioned several times that he is opposed to any company having special privileges within the law. Should Florida and its legislature repeal this act, we risk losing a lot more than we could possibly gain. On one hand, Orange County would have to pick up the bill for the public services of the district. This could cause an enormous strain on the state and make upcoming budgets much more difficult to create. You also have the risk of threatening thousands of jobs that are coming to the state because of how much potential our economy has. Just as Disney had the ability to bring 2,000 jobs to the state, they can take them to another state. This would spread any potential impact from the government to the people.
Hopefully Governor DeSantis refrains from actually going through with the threat to repeal the Reedy Creek Improvement District Act. The Walt Disney Company has the right to freedom of speech and can take on any stance to the legislation passed in Florida. By taking on the company, Governor DeSantis only aims to boost his presidential chances in 2024 and not actually look out for the people of this great state.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.