Red and blue America have been headed in opposite directions on school choice, with Republicans passing broad education savings account expansions in states like Arizona, Iowa, Florida, and Indiana while Democrats have shut down small school choice programs for disadvantaged students in Illinois and Nevada.

The one place where school choice looked to have bipartisan support was Pennsylvania, whose Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, campaigned on a choice measure for kids stuck in the worst performing 15 percent of schools in the state. Shapiro even went on national Fox News to tout school choice, and negotiated a budget agreement with the Republicans who control his state Senate to enact it into law.

