Sitting at many of the traffic lights on U.S. 27 over the last week, waiting for the red to turn to green, more than likely you have seen many high-performance exotic cars and maybe even a race team’s car carrier semi waiting in line. Yep, it’s race week here in little ol’ Sebring.

We local residents welcome the activity and the surge of visitors. My own house will have my daughter Christine and her husband Brad visiting from Wisconsin, as Brad is a die-hard race fan. Christine will be with us while Brad and his dad will be with the crowds at the track camping out. My other son-in-law, Brad Moore, will be here but tending to his bee hives. It will be fun having them here.

Recommended for you