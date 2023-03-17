Sitting at many of the traffic lights on U.S. 27 over the last week, waiting for the red to turn to green, more than likely you have seen many high-performance exotic cars and maybe even a race team’s car carrier semi waiting in line. Yep, it’s race week here in little ol’ Sebring.
We local residents welcome the activity and the surge of visitors. My own house will have my daughter Christine and her husband Brad visiting from Wisconsin, as Brad is a die-hard race fan. Christine will be with us while Brad and his dad will be with the crowds at the track camping out. My other son-in-law, Brad Moore, will be here but tending to his bee hives. It will be fun having them here.
I have to admit, the race has lost a bit of wonder for me as I spend many days a week at the airport with the school aviation program, and flying when I can. Our classrooms are a few hundred feet from the raceway, between turns 14 and 16, and with the track being used most every day for various types of car testing or event, it is loud. I see all kinds of race cars from privately owned club-type cars to the professional race teams testing their steeds.
When you consider what our aviation students are learning about aircraft design, aerodynamics, materials and systems, there are many direct parallels between aircraft and race cars.
The first common element is the power-to-weight ratio. You want your aircraft or race car to be as light as possible and have the biggest powerplant possible to increase performance. Another thing is the materials that are used to build aircraft and race cars. We have come a long way from the wood frame and fabric covered aircraft and the heavy and often under-powered cars of yesteryear. Aluminum became widely used in aircraft for the skis surfaces and structural components. Car construction followed. The infamous Shelby Cobra had an aluminum body instead of fiberglass. Aluminum was lighter. Steel alloys and different types of steel were further developed to add strength and reduce weight in both cars and planes.
The latest and greatest material used in aircraft and race cars, and maybe even in the car that might be sitting in your driveway, is carbon-fiber. A layered synthetic material that is fused together under great pressure into various shapes is lighter and stronger than anything else. The largest airline currently in service, the Airbus A380 is constructed with a carbon-fiber fuselage and many other parts. If aluminum were used, the plane would be too heavy and would not get off the ground.
Of the many cars I have owned, one of my favorites was my 1968 VW Beetle. It was simple, economical, and fun to drive. There were no on-board computers and I could readjust the ignition points with a thickness of a matchbook. Today’s cars are full of chips and computer systems. Look at a modern Indy car or any car that will be running in the 12-hour race and you will find an incredible array of systems and digital displays. Modern aircraft, and older aircraft that are being upgraded, now have may similar systems monitoring the performance of the aircraft. It would be unusual to find a plane today that does not have some sort of GPS navigation system.
As I watch the various cars that are testing for the 12-hour race, I clearly see the other common element between aircraft and high-performance race cars. Aircraft are designed to leave the ground and fly, and high-speed race cars are designed to hug the track surface and be “glued down” with all the wing surfaces attached to the race car. Incredible amounts of efforts have gone on to engineer the most efficient vehicle to go through the air, whether it is an airplane or a race car. One goes up, the other needs to stay attached to the track surface.
To all of our out-of-town guests and race fans, welcome, enjoy our town and enjoy the race. To all our locals who may be waiting in a longer-than-normal line at a traffic light or waiting to get a seat at a restaurant, be patient. Next week things will be better. And to all of our Irish folks out there, Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Engineering and Aviation Technology Center, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of the School Board of Highlands County and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.