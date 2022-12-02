“Going to GriefShare feels like having warm arms wrapped around you when you’re shivering.”
The words above came from a participant of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church GriefShare Bereavement Group. The participant was a veteran who was suffering the loss of a child as well as his wife. He asked many times over through the years, “Where are all the men and women veterans who I know locally who are suffering losses?”
I didn’t have the answer for him. For I also pondered upon the same question. Having had my dad, a WW II veteran, and three of my four brothers pass away in their too young ages of being in their 60’s, I also asked this question. Where is the help and assistance out there for our beloved veterans? Those who sacrificed and gave their all in times and situations we, as civilians, can’t begin to imagine?
Many times, I asked God, “where are You? Where are You for my mother and for my brothers who are suffering “to death” in their own silent pain and anguish? Where are You for me in my pain and anguish over the losses of my family?
God answered my question over a decade ago through the listening and compassionate heart of my pastor, and through so many others who have since crossed my path. My pastor, the most Reverend Father Jose Gonzalez, said, “We have no such ministry. I think you have just realized your calling.”
I was dumbfounded at his reply. Confused. I needed and was seeking help and assistance for my grief, and for the grief of my beloved mom who lost her “soul mate” of 64 years. And this priest was telling me that I had just found my calling? I felt more that I was calling out to God or anyone who would help and assist me and my mom over the loss of my dad.
I went home after my meeting with my pastor and pondered and prayed upon our discussion a lot. What if I was being called by God to help others? Especially veterans and their families? What if I was to gain my help and healing through helping others? Could I really do this at this time in my life? After losing my dad, the foundation and rock of our family? While trying to help and assist my mom, and understand the thoughts and feelings of my lifelong best friends – my brothers? It all felt and seemed so overwhelming.
However, after months of praying, researching and contemplating on God’s purpose for me and above all, His purpose and reason for me being here, it slowly but surely all became clear and indeed, helpful to me and surprisingly, to many, many others.
After the loss of my dad in 2009 and attempting to help my mom with her tremendous grief, I followed my pastor’s advice/suggestion and started our parish GriefShare support group. Through the years I would also lose my first sibling, Johnny, a Navy Vietnam veteran. I was advised by my other older brothers to not tell my mom about his loss because it would “put her over the edge.” So, I took their big brother advice and did not tell her. However, at the time of her death, actually, the day before, she knew. I was awakened at 3:30 a.m. by the hospice nurse on duty in our home who asked, “Who is Johnny? Your mom keeps asking and talking to him.” My mom passed away the next day. I have no doubts that she was in contact not only with her second born child, Johnny, but also with her mom whom she called out for so many times, and my dad, whom she questioned, “Can you hear me, dear heart?” Her death occurred a year and a half after Johnny’s death.
Shortly after my beloved parents’ deaths, and the death of my sibling, I lost my other two brothers who were struggling with their own demons from their lives as Vietnam veterans. My heart so went out to their children, their spouses, and to the horrors of war at the times they served our country. I was left only with one surviving, non-military/veteran brother. Together, we both have been trying to make sense of it all.
The reason I’m “opening a vein” so to speak with all of you is to make you aware that there is hope, help, and Christian assistance for the loss you, as veterans, are experiencing. GriefShare is a network of 15,000-plus churches worldwide equipped to offer grief support groups. The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts for healing from your grief. Our GriefShare program meets every other Sunday at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. You’ll find it to be a warm, caring environment and will come to see it as many others have in the past; as an “oasis” on your long journey through grief. Our next session will be held on Dec. 4 followed by a special Surviving the Holidays session on Dec. 18. Come, and be comforted.
There is no need to suffer alone. All are welcome.
For more information, or to register, please contact the group facilitator, JoMarie Grinkiewicz at jomarie@stcathe.org.
JoMarie Grinkiewicz is a member of St. Catherine Catholic parish and has been facilitating GriefShare sessions for more than 10 years. If you are interested in registering, please contact JoMarie at jo.marie719@outlook.com.