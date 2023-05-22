During baseball season, I watch Major League pitchers throwing at 100 MPH and fantasize about my Little League pitching skills 70 years ago. So, when a news program showed a Little League game last week in my home state of North Carolina, it caught my interest. Suddenly, countless gunshot booms were heard, and the traumatized boys were crawling for their lives. A nearby shootout was underway. Fortunately, no players were hit. This was not the Little League I knew.

Of course, when I was a boy, there were an estimated 104,000 guns in the US, and most of them were hunting guns. Today, we have more than 4 million guns, and many are high-capacity semiautomatics. Combine that with the fact that we have enacted “stand your ground” laws that suggest to some people that they can shoot first and ask questions later without fear of going to jail.

Recommended for you