During baseball season, I watch Major League pitchers throwing at 100 MPH and fantasize about my Little League pitching skills 70 years ago. So, when a news program showed a Little League game last week in my home state of North Carolina, it caught my interest. Suddenly, countless gunshot booms were heard, and the traumatized boys were crawling for their lives. A nearby shootout was underway. Fortunately, no players were hit. This was not the Little League I knew.
Of course, when I was a boy, there were an estimated 104,000 guns in the US, and most of them were hunting guns. Today, we have more than 4 million guns, and many are high-capacity semiautomatics. Combine that with the fact that we have enacted “stand your ground” laws that suggest to some people that they can shoot first and ask questions later without fear of going to jail.
Two days after the Little League incident, a Texas college student baseball player was shot in the chest and is in surgery as I write this. It was another gun fight nearby. These powerful weapons can travel long distances.
A neighbor is asked to stop shooting so a baby can sleep, and five people are slaughtered with an AR-15; a teenage boy rings the wrong bell and he is dead. Turn into the wrong drive, park in the wrong spot, chase a ball into a neighbor’s lawn — all are examples of ways to end your life. Guns are now our leading cause of death for children and teens, and every other day, there is a new mass shooting in our country. This is insanity.
The fact that we had a mass shooting does not mean that we cannot have more. We need to act now to prevent another mass shooting and develop a plan for how we will tell the world if it happens. Here are some things we should not do: (1) Our elected officials should not claim that they have spoken out about our gun culture when they have taken millions from the NRA, as is the case with Senator Rubio. (2) Religious leaders should not speak of “thoughts and prayers” if they have not had a serious discussion with their congregation about the immorality of gun violence, and (3) pro-gun people and gun dealers should not speak of “freedom” to own guns without restrictions when many families view freedom to be sending their kids to school with confidence that they will come home at the end of the day.
Here are some ideas about what we should do: (1) Stop voting for politicians who will not vote to ban guns such as AR-15s and refuse to vote for universal background checks. (2) Tell politicians that if they are not part of the solution, they are part of the problem. Don’t expect that keeping quiet will protect those you love.
I hope that we can agree on a few facts before we debate the gun crisis: (1) When the Second Amendment was enacted, guns fired one round per minute. Now they can fire over 100. Guns evolved, and so should our laws. (2) If having more guns made us safer, we should be the safest nation in the developed world.
It is not hard to believe that a person who walks into a school with an AR-15 and leaves dozens of small bodies behind must be insane, but we must consider the possibility of societal insanity as well. As Albert Einstein said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”
The act that we repeat over and over is to accept the “it is not about guns; it is about mental illness” defense by gun advocates.
As defending the increasing number of gun deaths becomes more difficult, pro-gun advocates turn repeatedly to this defense. There is a huge flaw in this reasoning. According to the AMA, the majority of people with mental illness are not violent and will never become violent.
The insanity continues. Can we agree that the Second Amendment is not a suicide pact?
James Upchurch is a resident of Sebring.