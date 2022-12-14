Over the weekend, I spent some time doing my holiday shopping. I’m sure many of you did the same. And it wasn’t too bad, although I am sure as we get closer to the final shopping days this year that will change. People were friendly, the stores weren’t too crowded, and the items I needed were in stock. Usually, I’m one of those people out at the last minute to finish up, but I don’t think that will happen this year, now that I have much of it done.
The one thing I did keep in mind, however, was safety. This time of the year can present some issues that we don’t have to consider as much at other times. Let’s talk about some of them …
I usually like to park further out in the lot at stores to get in some extra steps and avoid the door dings that can happen from parking too close. During the holidays, I try to park closer when shopping later in the day or at night. I also pay more attention to my surroundings as I walk to and from my car, especially if my hands are full. Thankfully, my car has a fob that works easily to lock and unlock my doors with just a touch. This is just reminder to be watchful.
Maybe invite a friend or family member to shop with you so you are not out there alone. Safety in numbers, I always say, and I’m sure it would be more fun, too.
This also brings up the fact that there are a lot of other people out there shopping, so maybe now is a good time to be sure you have your flu shot and that your COVID booster is up to date. RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) is also out there, so those of us around small children or of a certain age should take precautions against exposure to that respiratory virus, as well, especially as we gather with friends and family to celebrate.
I must admit my favorite part of the holidays is all the beautiful decorations. I love the lights and glittering displays that create such a magical time. It’s important to check all your decorations to be sure the cords are intact and not a fire or trip hazard. Replace any light sets that are damaged or frayed. Be sure to follow the manufacturer’s directions on how many light sets can be plugged into one cord.
If you are getting a live tree, make sure it’s fresh and that you cut off about 2 inches of the trunk to allow the tree to absorb water better. Remember to water the tree frequently and put it at least 3 feet away from fire or heat sources, such as fireplaces. Turn off all decorations when you go to bed or leave the house.
Food is an important part of most celebrations this time of year. Who doesn’t love a home-cooked traditional dinner with all your favorite fixings and deserts? The foodsafety.gov website offers some great food safety tips to make sure your holiday feasting is safe. For example, it’s important to wash your hands frequently when preparing food. Keep raw meat away from other foods, and use separate cutting boards, plates and utensils for cooked and uncooked meats. Use a food thermometer to make sure meat is cooked to a safe temperature, according to recipe instructions.
Refrigerate any leftovers within two hours of being served. They are good for three to four days when refrigerated properly, so you can safely enjoy them after the big day.
For those who love a fried turkey, be sure to follow safe cooking steps. I often hear of people this time of year who are horribly burned using deep fryers for turkeys, so please be extra careful.
Like many of you, I have small grandchildren. It can sometimes be a challenge to find toys that are safe for the age of the child and still on their wish list. I usually check the age rating on the toys they ask for to be sure it is appropriate. It’s also good to see if there are small parts that can come off easily or be swallowed.
Many toys require batteries, so I try to avoid those with button-type batteries or that use magnets. Younger children may swallow these and choke or have other serious internal injuries.
If you are giving ride-on toys or skates, be sure to include proper safety gear, such as well-fitting helmets and pads.
Finally, if you plan to travel during the holidays, there are some steps to take to do so safely. If driving, make sure your car is in good shape, including the tires, and that you have an emergency kit with you. Get a good night’s sleep before you leave to avoid drowsy driving. Leave early and plan for any traffic issues that might come up. Insist that everyone in the car is buckled. Put your cell phone away while driving, as they are the main cause of distracted driving incidents. Practice good defensive driving and designate a sober driver if your plans include alcohol or other intoxicants.
For those planning to fly, the airports will most likely be crowded, another good reason to make sure your flu and COVID vaccines are up to date. And patience will be one of your best tools to enjoy traveling during the holidays, no matter how you do it.
So, all of that to say, please be safe while celebrating the holidays. We want you to see in the new year healthy and well, so you can work on those resolutions. Mine are usually the same each year and I seldom manage to reach those goals, but maybe this year will be different. Optimistic, I know, but certainly worth a try.
Happy Holidays to you and yours, as you celebrate in whatever way is meaningful to you.