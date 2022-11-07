As we move toward Election Day, let’s celebrate a peaceful transition and adjustment of power in our nation.
It hasn’t always been that way.
I could talk at length about bombings, insurrections, coups, riots, assassinations or assaults on against political figures — all within my short 52 years.
We’ve also had civil war and revolution thrown in for good measure.
We aren’t alone in this. Places from which we took inspiration for our new government had bloody civil wars, insurrections, coups and terrorism.
Saturday marked a day of terrorism foiled, for the British, at least: Guy Fawkes Day.
Who’s Guy Fawkes? So glad you asked.
On Nov. 5, 1605, Parliament in London opened without a hitch, despite several kegs of gunpowder packed into the basement waiting on a match.
Guy Fawkes and his co-conspirators had put them there hoping to kill King James I and members of Parliament during religious-based civil unrest.
You see, back in the early 1500s, King Henry VIII divorced his Spanish Catholic wife and remarried to get a male heir.
He’d go through six wives in all, executing some, outliving others. His son, King Edward VI, would succeed him, followed by Edward’s half-sister, Queen Elizabeth I.
Henry also broke with the Roman Catholic Church and established the Church of England. It caused such a schism that Elizabeth, in 1558, would create an English Church with the best qualities of both Catholic and Protestant churches to make everyone happy.
As you might guess, everyone was not happy.
Her successor, King James I, promised tolerance to Catholics, but his Secretary of State was anti-Catholic, so that didn’t happen.
Fawkes, with experience in mining, helped a group of terrorists tunnel under Parliament, hoping to blow it up when King James opened it on Nov. 5, 1605.
Authorities got tipped off on Nov. 4, but waited overnight to catch someone. Fawkes showed up to check the kegs, and they nabbed him.
They were all tried, convicted and executed. Since then, on Nov. 5, the British have celebrated Guy Fawkes Night, also called “Bonfire Night,” bigger than Halloween is here.
Describing it 25 years ago to students at a northeast Alabama university, Gerald Charles Dickens — great-great-grandson of the famous author — said people roast potatoes in the bonfires and burn effigies of Guy Fawkes, drink hot soup and cider, then turn out for fireworks.
“And it’s great to watch thousands and thousands of people all stamping [their cold feet] and saying ‘I wanna go home,’” said Dickens, who said his visit to Alabama was the warmest Nov. 5 he’d ever had.
“I think in the future I’ll always spend my Guy Fawkes Nights here,” he said.
I wonder if he’s been to Florida yet.
We could carry on that tradition, to remind ourselves that all governments, especially our own, are vulnerable to terrorists, rioters, assassins and just plain crazies.
May that inspire us to always seek peaceful solutions by being active participants in that most revolutionary idea: Voting.
Make sure you do that tomorrow.
Phil Attinger is a staff writer for the Highlands News-Sun. Email him at phil.attinger@ highlandsnewssun.com