To say that I was excited is putting it mildly. A friend’s delightful purchase for themselves graciously led to an opportunity for me that I had dreamed of for several years. The universe had heard my desires and provided the means to move forward. When I share how I’m harping on about it, let’s just say that is putting it mildly.
This beautiful surprise in my life was the acquisition of a harp. This stunningly beautiful instrument has brought tears to my eyes and a resonating joy in my spirit, and I can’t even really play it yet.
My hope of learning the harp began when I met a remarkable harpist a couple of years ago after enjoying her performance. She offered lessons and a connection to purchasing options which-at the time-were just out of my league in all ways. With a child in college and bills piled up, splurging on an instrument for one who has never really played any seemed foolish and irresponsible. What was the likelihood of my having time to learn to play or the dedication to sticking with it?
Many people play instruments, and some people play multiple instruments. I took electric guitar lessons for a moment in history more than a handful of decades ago. When those lessons finally began clicking in my teen brain, it was too late for my Rock N Roll career goals. My parents had decided the near hour drive each way over snow-covered roadways on a weeknight just didn’t jive with their schedules. Lessons ended and my dreams of shredding on stage slipped into memory.
Back in those days there was no YouTube or Zoom training to log on. I was a guitarist without a teacher or the ability to learn spontaneously. I find it amazing how there are those out there who have self-taught themselves how to play instruments without the benefit of online options or music teachers. Bravo for your self-directed accomplishments. I am missing that skill set apparently.
Fast forward to my jubilant purchase of this incredibly beautiful stringed wonder. I strummed the wires and heard that amazing and soul stimulating music. Would I be able to learn at this accelerated age? I decided that my will and desire would overcome my loaded schedule, arthritic hands, and lack of natural ability. I am going to become a harpist.
With some help dusting off my memories of what the symbols on sheet music stand for I began with a classic favorite. Deftly plucking my untuned harp, the strains of “Mary Had a Little Lamb” were music to my ears. My efforts continued over several nights and I now happily have the additions of “Yankee Doodle” and “Go Tell Aunt Rhodie” in my repertoire.
Not yet ready for my first public performance, something called the glissando awaits me in my beginner’s book but first I must figure out what the squiggly lines mean. It also has been politely suggested I consider tuning the beast, which I have yet to do. Have I mentioned my lack of natural inclination? I suppose the neighbors should be thankful that drums are not my thing.