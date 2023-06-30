Fourth of July officially ushers in the summer. Many of us will celebrate at the beach, in our backyards, or at community fireworks displays. I hope your plans this year include lots of good food, fun, friends and family. My group usually gathers at the downtown center for a rousing display of fireworks and patriotic music. The kids run crazy, and the adults catch up. The elders share stories of past celebrations and embarrassing antics from the now-grownups. We make new memories and cherish the old. Whatever your plans, plan to be safe, too.
The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County offers the following tips for a safe and healthy holiday celebration:
• Wear sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. Be sure to reapply often. Avoid the sun between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., when the rays are strongest. Use sunscreen on children, too.
• Never leave children unattended around water. If your celebrations include the beach or a pool, even a small one, make sure an adult is watching the children at all times.
• Drink plenty of water, especially during the heat of the day. Dehydration can be life-threatening for anyone in Florida’s heat, but more so for the very young, our elderly folks, or anyone with underlying health conditions. Keep a watchful eye on others in your party to be sure they are drinking enough water, too.
• Keep hot foods hot – above 140° after cooking — and cold foods cold. Use ice or cold packs in coolers to keep cold items at 40° or below. Don’t let foods sit out.
• Remember that fireworks can cause serious injuries and are best left to professionals. Even sparklers get dangerously hot. Visit the National Safety Council’s Fireworks Safety page for important tips on safe fireworks use.
• Know the signs of heat-related illness and what to do for yourself or others:
Heat Stroke: Call 911 right away, move the person to a cooler place, do not give anything to drink:
- Body temperature of 103 degrees or higher
- Hot, red, dry, or damp skin
- Headache, dizziness, nausea
Heat Exhaustion: Move the person to a cool place, loosen clothing, apply cool cloths or bath, sip water. Get medical help if there is vomiting or symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour:
- Cold, pale, and clammy skin
For more information on how to have a safe and healthy summer, please visit the following:
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.