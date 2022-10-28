I was in the MIS lab at The School Board of Highlands County (SBHC) district office getting my laptop configured, and Sam was helping me. He introduced me to another lab tech as “the guy who retired but keeps coming back.” We had a good chuckle over that, and I then asked Sam if it was true that he had two children in college. He said yes and we both realized how quickly time has moved on. Sam’s wife Candy was one of my drafting students at Lake Placid High School many years ago. That got me thinking about the idea of retirement.

Career paths can vary and have many twists and turns. I have had my fair share and the one consistent theme has been teaching in various venues and levels. It has been a running joke for those who have known me that I’ll never retire, and I keep coming back to the School Board.

