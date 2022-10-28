I was in the MIS lab at The School Board of Highlands County (SBHC) district office getting my laptop configured, and Sam was helping me. He introduced me to another lab tech as “the guy who retired but keeps coming back.” We had a good chuckle over that, and I then asked Sam if it was true that he had two children in college. He said yes and we both realized how quickly time has moved on. Sam’s wife Candy was one of my drafting students at Lake Placid High School many years ago. That got me thinking about the idea of retirement.
Career paths can vary and have many twists and turns. I have had my fair share and the one consistent theme has been teaching in various venues and levels. It has been a running joke for those who have known me that I’ll never retire, and I keep coming back to the School Board.
I did “retire” so to speak when I entered the DROP program with the State of Florida Department of Education, and I had an end date on the horizon. Before that, I took a shift from multiple periods of shop classes and spent some time at South Florida State College as the director of Adult Education. I found out I could not continue in the DROP as an administrator at SFSC, and I was asked to come back and straighten out the shop program at Lake Placid High School, so I did, and resurrected the school aviation program. The aviation efforts never really stopped as we continued doing work with youth on weekends when I was at SFSC.
I finally did retire from the SBHC and spent time doing the many things that went undone over the years. I kept flying and was working much of the time with our EAA Chapter 1240 at the airport.
While having lunch with Phil Lockwood at the Airport Café’ he mentioned it was too bad I wasn’t teaching the school aviation program and bringing more kids out to the airport. I said I thought the School Board would want to continue the program, but funding my time was probably not workable. He said, “What about if I paid for it, would the School Board be interested?” I told him that I didn’t know but would ask. The SBHC said yes, and we wrote the first of many community matching grants to fund the program and the rest, as it is said, “is history.”
Retirement was never something that set well with me. When I was actually retired for about a year, I found my greatest challenge was procrastination. After a lifetime of following a daily routine of class periods and structured days, I found many things could be done tomorrow. There were many tomorrows one after another. That ended when we brought back the school aviation program.
I am officially retired from the SBHC and work as an independent contractor directing the school aviation program funded by grants. As the grant funding ends, I may be going back to be a SBHC employee again. I don’t consider myself being retired but having moved on to a new chapter in life.
This present chapter has provided me with a purpose and a reason to get up in the morning. Some years ago, a mentor once told me when he was nearing the end of his career, he was now able to give back. My mentor said it was his turn to help others get to where they wanted to go. I never forgot that lesson and find myself in a similar place now.
What I am very thankful for is the opportunity that has developed where a team of dedicated School Board teachers, EAA Chapter 1240 and community volunteers and many other community organizations have come together to help our youth get to where they want to go. It is not only the youth who have benefitted but many of our staff and volunteers have expanded their skills and added new chapters to their lives. I am honored and humbled to be a part of it.
Retirement is just a word that doesn’t mean much to me. What is important is moving on to a new chapter and purpose to fill my days. If I have my health and energy, I’ll keep adding sections to the current chapter of my life.
I have been a part of, and in some cases a driving force to develop programs creating options and opportunities for our youth, but I must give credit where credit is due. The Lord has had his hand in everything that has developed and been accomplished. There have been so many situations that the solution or path forward was unknown, and it suddenly worked out perfectly. There were times it didn’t happen as quickly as I wished, but it happened on His time, and it was much better. Maybe you believe in the Lord, or you don’t. I know I do, and I know Who has made it all possible, and it was not me. My only regret is that I have not given thanks enough to the Lord for all that has been done.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.