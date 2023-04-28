The phone chimed and I didn’t recognize the number on my iPhone. When I answered, John introduced himself as a follower of my weekly column and there was a sense of urgency and purpose to his call. John wanted me to have two books about flying the B-24 during WW II. His voice was clear and strong as he described his involvement with the B-24. He can wear the T-shirt that says, “I was there and did that.” He flew 39 combat missions over central Europe, 20 as a co-pilot and 19 as PIC, pilot in command.
Over the last 24 years that I have been around Sebring airport, the history of Hendricks Field has seeped into my soul as I got back into flying status. I have taken off and landed on the same runways that 80 years ago hosted B-24 and B-17 crews preparing for war. I have even had the chance to sit in the left seat of a B-17 and fly it for a short period. It was a humbling experience.
What has affected me more has been getting acquainted with our veterans like John E. Hamlin. He was there, but his path to be on a dangerous mission leading a crew of nine other men was only part of the story. The intense training and the pace of meeting the need of pilots and crews was brutal. Many washed out or were killed in training accidents.
The package was tightly wrapped and on my desk at my airport office. As I peeled away the padded envelope, the books were tied together neatly and tightly with string. Just the way they were wrapped made a statement about how much they were valued.
The two books he shared with me, “The Wild Blue” by one of my favorite authors Stephen Ambrose, and the other, “The Lady Be Good, Mystery Bomber of WW II” by Dennis E. McClendon, describe in stunning detail about crew training, the cost in human lives, and the challenges of flying the B-24. We owe so much to so few for what we enjoy today.
As I read the books, and they were hard to put down, it was John’s notes and comments written in them that had an additional impact on me. He noted the bombing group he was in and noted names of people he flew with when they were listed in the text. These books were personal and have meaning, and his willingness to share them with me is significant. Also, on the inside cover are the names, signatures and dates of the people who have read the books before me. At 3:45 p.m. last Saturday, I added my name, signature and date to the others on the inside covers. I have a torch that will be passed on.
As I read more, Ambrose noted the increased tempo of training and getting aircrews into combat, at a horrific cost. I did some research to confirm what I had read before. An internet search found the “RealClear History” website and an article by Robert Blanchard dated Feb. 19, 2019.
Blanchard writes, “Looking at the total for the entire war is sobering. The U.S. suffered 52,173 aircrew combat losses. But another 25,844 died in accidents. More than half of these died in the continental U.S. The U.S. lost 65,164 planes during the war, but only 22,948 in Combat. There were 21,583 lost due to accidents in the U.S., and another 20,633 lost in accidents overseas.
“Many more planes were lost due to pilot error or mechanical failure than were shot down by the enemy. More than 1,000 were lost while being delivered to their duty stations from the U.S., so the danger of non-combat flying did not end with the conclusion of training. The planes continued to be unreliable, and to make things worse, once overseas, many green pilots were given the controls of planes in which they had little or no flying experience.
“As the figures show, non-combat flying continued to be extremely hazardous whether in training in the U.S. or after arrival overseas. The courage displayed by aircrews in combat over Germany and Japan, and the losses they sustained, is one of the most memorable stories of WW II. But is should not be forgotten that nearly 15,000 young men died in training accidents without leaving the United States. Although they never faced flak or Messerschmitt fighters, their sacrifice was as real and memorable as those shot down over Germany.”
As I let the numbers sink in and having the knowledge that John E. Hamlin went through all the training and flew 39 combat missions in the B-24, also known as the “Flying coffin”, I am humbled that he reached out to me to share his story, and now I can share it with you.
As Winston Churchill said, “Never in the field of human conflict was so much been owed by so many to so few.” Thank you, John.
John Rousch is the director of the Heartland Engineering and Aviation Technology Center, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of the School Board of Highlands County and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.