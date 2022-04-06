When you think of the county health department, I’m sure things like immunizations and birth certificates readily come to mind. That’s understandable. What I would like to share today is that there is so much more depth to the health department and its promotions, and I am not sure many people are aware of other aspects that are key to a long, healthy life and available without a prescription or even going far from home.
In 2014 and 2015, the Florida Department of Health partnered with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Get Outdoors Florida! to increase healthy activity for children and their families by offering free passes to Florida’s beautiful state parks. The goal of this program was to give families a “prescription” for free access to a Florida State Park, aiming to increase their access to nature and the wonderful healthy outdoor activities we so often forget are just outside our door.
In searching for more current park perks, I have found the following:
- Veterans were granted permanent free admission to national parks in 2020.
- Fourth grade students and their families get free admission to state parks as part of the Every Kid Outdoors program. (You must go online and print out your pass.)
- Families operating a licensed family foster home or those who adopt special needs children from the Department of Children and Families are offered a free one-time Family Annual Entrance Pass. Details are available here or at Floridastateparks.org.
- Some state parks offer free admission to all. Visit www.floridastateparks.org to find those you want to visit.
Here in Highlands County, we have several options for outdoors activity. Highlands Hammock is the first that comes to mind when thinking about state parks in our area. The daily admission fee is $6 per vehicle with two to eight people. A single occupant vehicle is only $4 and pedestrians are welcome at $2.
This wonderful park is at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring and offers 9,000 acres of wildlife with nine trails for biking, horseback riding, inline skating, and other activities. There is a campground, and picnic and playground areas offer a chance for adults to relax while the younger ones, or those simply younger at heart, play. You can find additional information on the amenities at this park by clicking here or by going to the Florida State Parks website.
Highlands County manages several local parks that are available for everyone to enjoy and offer sports, picnic and activity areas, and boating access to many of our beautiful local lakes and waterways. These parks are scattered throughout the county for easy access to all residents and visitors, and some even offer facilities you can rent for special occasions. Information on all Highlands County parks is available here, along with details of what each park has to offer.
So, in case you missed it, this week I am encouraging all of you to get outside and enjoy the natural beauty that is Highlands County. The health benefits cannot be overstated, and you can be sure that the exercise and fresh air will do both your body and mind a world of good. Now that we have extra daylight at the end of the day, it is my goal to start walking every evening when I get home and at least one day on weekends. Won’t you join me? Let’s get actively healthy together.
P.S. Don’t forget your sunscreen!