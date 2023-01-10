In 1963, all would-be Eastern flight attendants went through hands-on emergency training in the event of an emergency landing on water. I’m thinking the military man running Eastern Airlines, World War I flying ace Eddy Rickenbacker, wanted us to have the most realistic experience we could have. Toward that end, we were taken out into the Atlantic Ocean off Miami Beach. Two Coast Guard vessels circled us from a short distance. After we got back on dry land, I learned this had been a ‘shark watch.’ Talk about realism. Coast Guard cadets were pressed into service to ‘assist’ with training sessions. It must have been a really cushy assignment for them – 21 cute, single girls in bikinis and life preservers trying to inflate three rafts in what was an unusually windy and rough day on the water.
Pretty little things, none of them as helpless as they were pretending to be, were being tossed into the strong arms of these great-looking young guys in uniform as the boats pitched back and forth. What with all the giggles and squeals all afternoon, I thought I might die of embarrassment if I heard one more flirtatious girl coo, “Oh, you’re so strong. I feel so safe in your arms. So safe with you here to protect me.” I mean, really. The sheepish grins on the faces of these young men told me that they were really enjoying this game of catch and release, too.