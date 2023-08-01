I hope readers of this column have visited the county landfill (aka the dump). Looking at what we send to the landfill provides a perspective on our larger waste challenges.

On trips with the Highlands County Audubon Society, I was able to get to the top of the pile with my camera. I had heard about flocks of birds, and, sure enough, I saw many, including bald eagles. Our eagles have been making a comeback due in part to some, but not all, hunters using nonlead ammunition.

