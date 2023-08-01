I hope readers of this column have visited the county landfill (aka the dump). Looking at what we send to the landfill provides a perspective on our larger waste challenges.
On trips with the Highlands County Audubon Society, I was able to get to the top of the pile with my camera. I had heard about flocks of birds, and, sure enough, I saw many, including bald eagles. Our eagles have been making a comeback due in part to some, but not all, hunters using nonlead ammunition.
As I watched the eagles pick at the fresh trash at the dump, my first thought was, what toxics could they be consuming? The solution to protecting the birds is to place a layer of dirt over the site as the trucks dump the trash. It was clear to me that workers were unable to keep up that day.
I was very disappointed when our county commissioners gave up on recycling. I understood that this was about a larger global action by China and other countries that did not want to be the world’s dumping grounds. But, without state or national leadership, actions by small American communities are limited. Unfortunately, doing almost nothing is not an answer to a problem that will not go away.
If we want to be serious about recycling, we need to return to the protocol of picking up the recycling bins at each house. The three-day, three-hour approach at only three locations is the same as giving up on serious recycling. The problem with mixing garbage and recycling materials is that we never enforced compliance. We need to send out teams ahead of the pickup trucks and place a glued-on warning sticker on the bins if we see noncompliance. We need to follow-up with a citation the following week if the resident continues not to comply, warning that we will refrain from picking up their trash. Then we should require them to attend a public hearing to explain their actions. I am guessing that, after a few months, most people will comply and that staffing can be reassigned.
Another local action could be to encourage our residents to stop creating so much trash. As I learned from my time in Africa, even that can be complicating. Poor Africans need jobs. Clothing manufacturing can create jobs, but Africans cannot compete with free garments. When African markets are flooded with donated clothes, local jobs are pushed out. Before you donate to your local nonprofit, ask them if they are part of the solution or part of the problem.
Highlands County is not known for its industry, but we may be looking at an industrial waste problem. Mosaic, the big phosphate producer known for making generous political contributions to the Republican Party, including our governor and our Florida House of Representatives, has a new business plan: mine materials in Hardee County, process it into fertilizer to be sold to farmers, such as those in our county, and then store the byproduct in the hills because it was found to contain uranium and radium. These radioactive components are concentrated during the manufacturing process. Then this radioactive material can be sold to governments like Highlands County for roads.
Mosaic says they will test it first. The outcome will be a thumbs up because Mosaic will be testing it themselves.
James Upchurch is a Sebring resident.