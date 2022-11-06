If you’re a sports enthusiast looking for incredible events to participate in once Central Florida begins to cool down, then you’ve come to the right place.
As the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC), we are happy to help host many of these events that bring a significant economic impact to our area. Sports tourism is big business for us. The TDC, along with our sports tourism consultants Airstream Ventures, know this and work hard to bring events to Highlands County during targeted need period when our hotels need guests. Last year, the Spartan Race alone accounted for $2.6 million in economic impact to Highlands County.
From golf tournaments to historic car racing to lacrosse to an obstacle course race, we’ve compiled the best sports events happening in our own back yard through the rest of 2022.
Nov. 8-10: Visit Sebring Classic Golf Tournament
The Minor League Golf Tour was founded to let amateur golfers live out their dreams of turning professional. This golf tour is returning to the Sebring area with the Visit Sebring Classic. Hosted at the Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club on the Par 72 Deer Run Course, professionals, and amateurs with a USGA handicap of six or less can participate. This event is free to attend as a spectator. www.MinorLeagueGolfTour.com
Nov. 30-Dec. 2: Citrus Golf Trail Open
Someone will win $25,000 plus the right to wear the prestigious Orange Jacket at the Citrus Golf Trail (CGT) Open. Sebring’s 2nd Annual CGT Open offers professional and amateur players with a USGA handicap of 6 or less a 3-day, 54-hole tournament with the Minor League Golf Tour at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club. The CGT Open is headlined by a fourball competition features three different divisions – men’s, women’s and mixed, with an individual competition available to juniors and collegiate players. This event is free to attend as a spectator. www.MinorLeagueGolfTour.com
Dec. 1-4: Sebring Classic 12 Hour Pistons & Props Historic SportsCar Racing (HSR)
HSR will close its season in Sebring Dec. 1-4 with racing among some of the most amazing historic cars including heart-pumping GTP cars from the 1970s and 1980s, sports cars from eras as long ago as the 1960s and even decades-old NASCAR stock cars. hsrrace.com
Dec. 10-11: Spartan Race & Spartan Kids World Championship
Spartan, the world’s leading endurance sports and extreme wellness brand, will hold its Kids World Championship in Highlands County Dec. 10-11. Along with the Kids World Championship, hosted by Visit Sebring, will be the Central Florida Trifecta Weekend featuring the Sprint, Super, and Beast events along with an Open Kids Division for all youngsters ages 4-14. At the championship race — scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10 — the globe’s toughest junior Spartans will encounter approximately 26 obstacles along a 2.99-mile course of dirt, mud, grass, and natural streams. The race will feature qualified athletes in two age groups (9–11 and 12–14) competing in boys’ and girls’ heats for a share of $20,000 in prizes and the title of Spartan Kids World Champion. www.Spartan.com
Dec. 17-18: Fall Prep Lacrosse Showcase
Lacrosse events continue to find a great home at the Highlands County Multi Sports Complex. The December event will host an all-star team camp for high school lacrosse players from Florida and the Southeast U.S. This event is free to attend as a spectator.
Dec. 26-30: Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational
The Harder Hall Ladies Invitational has a new name and new home. The event has been renamed the Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational and be held at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club on Dec. 27-30, 2022. Registration for the historic tournament, originally started in 1956, is open and will continue to award World Amateur Golf Ranking points. This event is free to attend as a spectator. www.CitrusGolfTrail.com
We are fortunate to have a little something for everyone. Register to participate or attend as a spectator. Stay tuned for more exciting sports events coming to Highlands County in 2023.
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20-plus years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing and public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.