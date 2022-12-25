As we enter this holiday season, we reflect on the past year and the many highlights and successes across our school district. We also look forward to the New Year and our second semester of school. Before we turn our gaze to 2023, I would like to reflect on a sampling of school-related topics from the first half of our school year.
Recently we celebrated our Teachers and School-Related Employees of the Year at the 2023 Highlands County Educational Foundation (HCEF) Summit Awards. This event marked our return to our first in-person celebration since 2019, and it was wonderful to see everyone face-to-face again to highlight and honor these extraordinary employees. We recognized the teacher of the year from every school and the district office and the school-related employee of the year from every school, the district office, and our transportation department.
Preparation for this exciting event started early in the day when students from the Avon Park High School AVID class helped set up and arrange tables and chairs. About a half-hour before the event, the Avon Park High School cheerleaders enthusiastically welcomed each honoree as they entered the auditorium, and the Avon Park High School Chorus entertained with their beautiful voices. During this time, we enjoyed a delicious array of hors d’oeuvres prepared and served by our Food and Nutrition Department. The Avon Park High Culinary students attentively assisted with drinks and table service. The celebration began, and the Avon Park High School Junior ROTC came forward to present the colors for the pledge of allegiance and remained afterward to help escort our honorees on stage. Preparation and participation were indeed a collaborative effort to make the evening as memorable as possible, and this fine group of students provided tremendous support.
After the honorees were introduced and escorted to the stage, we announced the District Teacher of the Year and the District School-Related Employee of the Year. Congratulations to Kayla Jackson from Memorial Elementary, who won District Teacher of the Year, and Nicholas Brooks from Cracker Trail Elementary, who took home the honor of District School-Related Employee of the Year! Mrs. Jackson and Mr. Brooks are brilliant models of going above and beyond to help students succeed, and I thank them for their service and dedication! All the recognized teachers and school-related employees represent excellent examples of the many talented members of our School Board family. I appreciate that they have chosen to pursue their calling here in Highlands County.
The Highlands News-Sun, our hometown newspaper, and Phil Lockwood, community member and aviation entrepreneur, were recognized as Business Partners of the Year, for their significant contributions to our staff, students, and programs. We appreciate you, Highlands News-Sun and Mr. Lockwood, for your long-standing partnership.
The Summit Award honorees were also recognized in a special insert in the December 16th edition of the Highlands New-Sun. I want to thank them for providing this beautiful section, and I appreciate the work of the editorial staff and the many reporters who put time and effort into its creation.
Finally, I must acknowledge our Summit Awards sponsors, whose donations were crucial in making this event happen. Our Summit Signature Sponsors were MidFlorida Credit Union, Duke Energy, Sun Coast Credit Union, and the food suppliers for the School Board of Highlands County Food and Nutrition Department. In addition, we were blessed to have many supportive school sponsors. School sponsors included ABM Industries, Advent Health, Alan Jay Automotive Network, Robert J. Barben, Inc., Wally Cox, Bill and Lisa Jarrett, Cenergistic LLC, Charles and Anne Reynolds Foundation, Glades Electric Cooperative, Inc., Heartland National Bank, John K. McClure, P.A., Mary Pat Sheehan, MidFlorida Credit Union, Publix Super Markets Charities, Retired Educators of Highlands County, Richard Farmer, South Florida State College Foundation, Inc., and a sponsorship in memory of former HCEF board member, Mr. James Hendrie. Several of our signature and school sponsors attended to escort the teacher and school-related employee they sponsored during the recognition ceremony.
I would like to tell you about another positive event going on this year. We have begun shining a light on the many wonderful things going on regularly in our schools by recognizing them at board meetings. “Highlands Highlights”, as we call them, are presentations by student groups or programs that are showcased at the beginning of each board meeting. We have honored students, staff, and school-wide programs that boost student growth, achievement, and morale. The Avon Park High Future Farmers of America Program, the Sebring High International Baccalaureate Programme, the Avon Park High Veterinary Tech Program, and the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Engineering Program housed at Sebring Regional Airport have all been represented during “Highlands Highlights.” One of the district’s newest endeavors, the Career Exploration Opportunities (CEO) Program at Avon Park Middle School, presented its scope and vision during one of our “Highlands Highlights” segments. Last month, we were informed that this brand-new program was awarded an outstanding honor! Out of 67 school districts, it was announced that they placed highest in the State of Florida Commissioner of Education recognition for best “Family and Student Involvement Program.” What a tremendous honor!
Throughout the year, I have used the Superintendent’s Corner to highlight successful accomplishments in our district. Through this column, we have provided crucial information on educational issues, including ESSER funds and the new FAST Assessments, as well as vital information about school reopening following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Next year, I will share more of the many opportunities we provide our students and information on issues relevant to Highlands County schools. Please look for these monthly columns, and feel free to contact me with questions on school topics or to learn more about an area of interest to you.
As we look forward to the 2023 updates, I wish you all a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and a healthy and safe Happy New Year.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of schools for the Highlands County School District.