As we enter this holiday season, we reflect on the past year and the many highlights and successes across our school district. We also look forward to the New Year and our second semester of school. Before we turn our gaze to 2023, I would like to reflect on a sampling of school-related topics from the first half of our school year.

Recently we celebrated our Teachers and School-Related Employees of the Year at the 2023 Highlands County Educational Foundation (HCEF) Summit Awards. This event marked our return to our first in-person celebration since 2019, and it was wonderful to see everyone face-to-face again to highlight and honor these extraordinary employees. We recognized the teacher of the year from every school and the district office and the school-related employee of the year from every school, the district office, and our transportation department.

