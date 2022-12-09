In years past I shared a column about gift ideas, and this year it is about no-or-low-cost gifts that are extremely valuable. Now, just think about the past sentence. What could these gifts be? Stop reading and think about it.
I spend a fair amount of time driving back and forth from the Sebring airport. It is not a long trip but it gives me time to listen to the radio and there are my standard pre-set stations: The Joy-FM, NPR, the NFL channel in season, although it is hard these days being a Packer fan. Classic vinyl brings back songs of past and good times, and one that may be surprising I listen to more and more just to disengage and relax, is the classical music channel.
On a recent run to the airport, NPR was airing a “Hidden Brain” session. I enjoy these spots where folks are interviewed around a topic. This one caught my attention and featured our current Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek H. Murthy. He indicated there was a health issue that affects 22% of our country, which is more than smoking, diabetes, and obesity that have been key areas of our Surgeon General’s campaigns in the past. It is loneliness.
By our nature we are prone to be in a group. Going back in time when we were hunter gatherers, a group was more successful in hunting and gathering food, and added greater security than living alone. Yes, we have evolved from our ancestors, but being a group where we have attachments to others is important, and unfortunately there are factors today that can tear a group and human to human connection apart.
Although we may gather together during the holiday season, there is the stress of getting it all done and meeting other’s expectations. Stress and fatigue can cause us not to be at our best. Beyond the holidays, a classic condition is our tendency to rely on our electronic devices to communicate with each other. It is another barrier to a connection.
I am also a realist. One of the fun and meaningful ways Becky and I use our phone to connect with our family is Facetime. We see each other and chat away. Another thing my daughter Katy and I do is watch Packer games together. She is a fan suffering like me, and she is in Wisconsin and here I am in Sebring. We watch the game at the same time and text back and forth about the plays and such. It is a tradition we have done for years. What is often a challenge is my Direct TV is on a bit of delay from her local broadcast. At times she must hold herself back from play to play.
We are all suffering from the isolation and fears of COVID. It is still with us. Our political climate has us picking sides and isolating from others; we are a divided nation under stress from all the impacts of the last three or four years.
Many of us are hurting and struggling, and we may tend to keep the issues to ourselves and not reach out to a friend or family member for help. The ol’ saying “suck it up, buttercup” comes into play, and we stay alone. We don’t want to burden others with our troubles.
When I went through cancer and my treatments, I learned some lessons. I could not do it alone although I tried at first. I found that some friends pulled away, not because of indifference, but they didn’t know what to say or how to offer help. I was fortunate enough to have some fellow co-workers at the UW-Extension that were cancer survivors and helped me know how to reach out. It was an important lesson that has served me well over the years and has helped me tune into others in pain and how to help.
So, what are these low-or-no-cost gifts we can give? In last week’s column I challenged all of us to be “in the moment” with others. The gift we can give is being there for others. Do some random acts of kindness. Call or visit someone and make a connection and find another way than a text or email.
Doing this will cost you time and effort, but what a small price to pay for something so valuable. We will gather this holiday season in many ways. Try to connect, take the time to have some meaningful conversations. Ask about the other person, tune into what they have as interests or what has changed.
Becky and I wish all our readers the very happiest holiday season. Go and strike down loneliness and make some connections. It is a gift that will keep on giving in so many ways.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.