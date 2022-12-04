Warm fires, festive lights, and a visit from Saint Nick himself can only mean one thing — the holidays are here, and our area is celebrating this special holiday season with events big and small for all ages. Whether you live in the area or you’re visiting friends and family nearby, come experience some of the best holiday events and celebrations in Sebring, Lake Placid, and Avon Park.
Now-Jan. 8: Christmas at the Jacaranda Hotel
Visit the hotel and halls where Babe Ruth, Clark Gable and Al Capone once stayed. Step back in time and embrace the magical holiday season at this 1920s historic hotel. Full of traditional and festive holiday décor, the Grand Lobby showcases a 15-foot Christmas tree, nutcrackers, fireplace and ornate holiday splendor. Stroll the Arcade decorated with poinsettias, an antique sleigh and lavish decorations or enjoy a buffet lunch or dinner in the Palm and Citrus Dining Rooms. Make sure to stop and say hello to Santa and Mrs. Claus from Dec. 3-23 (Saturdays and Sundays from noon-2 p.m./Thursdays and Fridays, 5-7 p.m.).
Now-Dec. 25: Carousel of Lights
Join us for the annual Downtown Sebring Carousel of Lights as historic Circle Park illuminates again with an amazing display of festive holiday lights displayed each night from 6-9 p.m. In addition to the lights, this four-week long event will feature Santa Claus every night, kid games and miniature golf. Free to attend; fee to participate in the activities.
Dec. 4: “The Nutcracker” – South Carolina Ballet at SFSC Performing Arts
A worldwide holiday favorite for young and old will delight audiences with gorgeous costumes, beautiful scenery, comedy, and sumptuous music! With a charming Prince, dancing gumdrops, a Sugar Plum Fairy, enchantments and snow. Tickets available at SFSCArts.org.
Dec. 9: Jingle Bell Run 5K + Children’s Fun Run
Grab your sneakers and show your holiday spirit. Join The Jarrett Family for their annual Jingle Bell Run along Avon Park’s Main Street. Enjoy the festive Main Street lighting and help raise funds for the development of the Advent Health Sebring Wellness Center.
Dec. 9: Plaid Tidings Holiday Concert
Are you looking for a fun, family-friendly event this holiday season where you can wear all the plaid you want and sing along to familiar tunes? Then look no further — the 10th annual Plaid Tidings Holiday Concert event will fit the bill. The concert is from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Dec. 9 at Highlands Lakeside Theatre (HLT) in downtown Sebring. This kid-friendly musical event is sure to bring out the holiday cheer as attendees can enjoy a variety of vocal performances and skits. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased through the HLT box office.
Dec. 9-10 & 16-17: Florida Flywheelers’ Christmas in the Village
The Florida Flywheelers Antique Engine Club promotes interest in restoring, preserving and exhibiting antique internal combustion engines, steam engines, antique tractors and autos and other labor-saving devices from the by-gone years. Join them at their season kick-off event that salutes our veterans.
Dec. 10: Lake Placid Christmas Parade
Join Lake Placid for their annual Christmas parade with floats, cheerleaders, bands, fire trucks and, of course, Santa Claus. Parade starts at 7 p.m.
Dec. 10: Sebring Christmas Boat Parade
Don’t miss the festive lights during the annual boat parade starting at 7 p.m. on Lake Jackson. Find out more on Facebook: Sebring Christmas Boat Parade.
Dec. 11: Kaleidoscope Series: Holiday Traditions Around the World
This fast-paced, rollicking musical takes a joyous around the world tour of the dances, songs and stories from Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and many more holidays. Audiences young and old will sing, clap and tap along as they learn new and old traditions, customs and folklore that instill the magic of the season. This is a free family event, but tickets are required for admission at SFSC Performing Arts.
Dec. 13: Darlene Love – Love for the Holidays
Get into the Christmas spirit with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame & Grammy Award winner: Darlene Love! Since the early sixties, Darlene has appeared on numerous television programs and on Broadway. Her Billboard hits include: “He’s A Rebel,” “The Boy I’m Gonna Marry,” “Wait ‘Til My Bobby Gets Home,” “He’s Sure the Boy I Love” and the #1 holiday classic “Christmas Baby Please Come Home.” Darlene performs several special Christmas shows every year and continues to enchant her fans with Christmas spirit. Get tickets at SFSC Performing Arts.
Dec. 18: Breakfast with Santa Claus at Island View Restaurant at the Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club
Come say hello to Father Christmas at this all-you-can-eat buffet featuring breakfast favorites, crafts, and photos with Santa! Reservations are required.
