Warm fires, festive lights, and a visit from Saint Nick himself can only mean one thing — the holidays are here, and our area is celebrating this special holiday season with events big and small for all ages. Whether you live in the area or you’re visiting friends and family nearby, come experience some of the best holiday events and celebrations in Sebring, Lake Placid, and Avon Park.

Now-Jan. 8: Christmas at the Jacaranda Hotel

