The internet that Silicon Valley promised us was supposed to be a haven for new ideas, robust free speech and a free flow of information. Instead, the internet we got is dominated by a handful of Big Tech companies that wield unprecedented power over nearly every aspect of our lives.

While Google and Facebook are amassing billions of dollars in advertising revenue, small, local and independent media companies, which produce content that fuels these platforms, have to fight for scraps. Big Tech does everything it can to ensure that its users never leave their platform for other sites — depriving small and local publishers of their chance to monetize their content. In my home state of Colorado, 59% of residents get their news from Facebook and 44% of residents use Google as their primary source of news.

