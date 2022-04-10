Everyone that works within social services has that one special story that stands out above all others; a gut wrenching but happy ending tale that we keep close to our hearts. It’s what keeps us going when everything looks dark; it shows us there is light, hope and healing, and therefore, to never give up on what we do – supporting children and families in need of a helping hand.
My story is from 10 years ago, about a 6-year-old little boy. Let’s call him Charlie. The first time I saw Charlie he was very scared, having symptoms of toxic stress; a response that can transpire when a child experiences abuse and neglect and does not have support from a loving and caring person in their life. Charlie had difficulties expressing himself and managing his emotions. He was acting out and he was angry; he was in survival mood.
When I first saw Charlie, he was hiding underneath a blanket. His beautiful hazel eyes stared at me, suspiciously, out from under the blanket. Charlie’s safe place had been a closet at his mother’s apartment. That’s where he would be sent when he had been “bad” and that’s where he slept at night, every night, on the floor. Other than the sores on his feet, from wearing shoes too small, there were no bruises on Charlie. Not on the outside, but there was plenty of hurt on the inside. He didn’t have to tell me; I could see it in those hazel eyes.
“Where is Fred?” I asked. I reached down into my bag. “I know he is in here somewhere.” I pulled out a golden soft teddy bear with a blue bow around his neck. Pretending he said something to me, I answered back, “You want what? A hug? Oh, yes please.” I gave Fred, the yellow bear, a big hug. “Thank you, Fred. What is that? You want to give Charlie a hug too?” I looked at Charlie’s face sticking out from under the blanket and I extended the bear towards him. I don’t know if Charlie had ever been hugged before, but he hugged that bear like he had longed for a hug his whole life.
Charlie and I slowly but surely became friends. I kept my promises. I was there when I said I would be. I listened. We played. I bought him a pair of shoes that fit him and by the end of the week I had secured a bed, his own first bed. Never again would he be sleeping on the floor. Charlie tugged at my side with tears of joy in his eyes. “Yes Charlie?” “Fred says he likes the bed and he wants me to give you a hug.”
Charlie’s hug was the best thing I had ever received. I was on cloud nine for the rest of the year, and I still get goosebumps just thinking about that hug to this day, because that was the first sign of Charlie healing. Healing from the trauma he had endured his entire six years of life.
As April is Child Abuse Prevention month, I am asking you to be that someone in a child’s life to bring hope for a great childhood. That someone who doesn’t break promises of being a safe, caring, loving adult. One in seven children are being abused and/or neglected. Charlie was one of them. Let’s help protect children like Charlie, let’s all do our part to prevent child abuse and neglect.
If you want to learn more about the mission of creating a trauma-informed community in Highlands County, please visit www.championforchildren.org/hope-for-highlands
Anna M. Richard is director of Children’s Services with Champion for Children.