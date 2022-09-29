The tropics are active as I typed this week’s column, my thoughts drifted back to storms already weathered. Each different, they brought a unique collection of impacts to our region. Here for over 30 years now, we arrived and settled during a time of relative tropical calm. I had read stories of Hurricane Donna, but I could not process the flooding, tree fall, and damage noted in the archives I reviewed while preparing a program for nature buffs.

I leaned on that information heavily though just before the 2004 trifecta of Charley, Frances, and Jeanne. Suddenly recalling the wind damage and several feet of flooding in those historic photos, I made a last-minute decision to get provisions. I grabbed cans of vegetables, tuna, peanut butter, and bottled water along with some flashlight batteries. Others chuckled as I checked out, but I had a young child and felt it wise. Those supplies turned out to be a godsend for myself and several neighbors in the shocking aftermath of Charley.

