The tropics are active as I typed this week’s column, my thoughts drifted back to storms already weathered. Each different, they brought a unique collection of impacts to our region. Here for over 30 years now, we arrived and settled during a time of relative tropical calm. I had read stories of Hurricane Donna, but I could not process the flooding, tree fall, and damage noted in the archives I reviewed while preparing a program for nature buffs.
I leaned on that information heavily though just before the 2004 trifecta of Charley, Frances, and Jeanne. Suddenly recalling the wind damage and several feet of flooding in those historic photos, I made a last-minute decision to get provisions. I grabbed cans of vegetables, tuna, peanut butter, and bottled water along with some flashlight batteries. Others chuckled as I checked out, but I had a young child and felt it wise. Those supplies turned out to be a godsend for myself and several neighbors in the shocking aftermath of Charley.
The phrase “mind the wobble” was coined and as a community we learned some tough lessons. Most were without power for well over a week. It was an experience in misery sprinkled with gratitude for the simple provisions of ice, water and gasoline. Each suddenly a ridiculously difficult commodity to acquire, days into the aftermath a local outlet organized an outdoor store doing cash sales as they were also still without power. With no credit card use possible, a kind neighbor took a check for some cash to help us out.
My guy was the last number to be called and was able to buy a small generator. He then went to a second pop-up store to wait in another line to buy a gas can. At both locations people were fainting from the heat as they waited. Another neighbor took our gas cans out of town nearly 100 miles to buy fuel for those on our street. Soon the humming of generators became a sound of relief and a beacon to others that there might be ice or a fan at your location.
Frances rolled in shortly after and soaked us. Blue tarps covered roofs and the storm debris mounted like a fortress around communities. Fully exhausted when Jeanne blew in, the high winds toppled those saturated trees, tore off tarps and shingles, creating ongoing misery for a storm weary state.
More recently, Irma was a storm of a completely different dynamic. At a new location, the water was overwhelming. Flooded in a way I did not know possible, our home resembled an island before the world went dark. By the time our power was restored 11 days later, I joked I had gone feral. After five days of misery, I switched into a pioneering mindset and chose to ignore the lack of power however I possibly could. Feeling strong and resourceful, when the lights and air conditioning came back on, I cried in relief.
If this is your first storm, go meet your neighbors now. You’ll likely be relying on each other to muster on through. Stay safe and here’s to the hopes that shear will be strong.