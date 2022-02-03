As housing prices and rents increase in Highlands County and nationwide, we hear calls for more affordable housing.
To find a solution, we must begin by defining the problem. Housing is shelter, a basic human need. It also can be about intergenerational wealth accumulation and coping with systemic racism.
In 1965, when congressional staffers were drafting the Johnson-era housing programs, they asked HUD for a definition of affordable housing. The answer they got was the rule of thumb used by savings and loan institutions: 30% of household income should be allocated for housing. That may have worked for middle-income households, but it was useless for those with the greatest need. The real affordability test for low-income household housing affordability is to examine all of their necessary costs of living to determine how much is available for housing. Unfortunately, the answer is often zero.
Housing affordability is about the disparity between costs and income. When President Nixon wanted to privatize low-income housing, he assumed that builders would increase the supply of affordable apartments if the government would increase effective demand by giving tenants vouchers that would enable them to afford those apartments. However, builders did not trust the government to deliver the Section 8 vouchers, and they were right. Nixon’s scheme failed.
On the cost side, we usually think of building materials, but the critical elements are building codes, zoning and NIMBYism. Most building codes are needed, as we learned when the 19-story building that did not have sprinklers recently burned in New York. What we don’t need are codes requiring larger housing units or building sites than needed for basic shelter.
If you drove down the 2200 block of Lakeview Drive in Sebring last year, you might have noticed what looked like giant Styrofoam Lego blocks being used to build a house. When concrete and rebar were added in the center of the blocks, the result was a very strong, super-insulated house. After Hurricane Andrew hit Homestead, a photograph of eight surviving houses in an otherwise flattened neighborhood proved how durable this building method can be.
Paradoxically, higher cost building standards can help resolve the affordable housing crisis. Some smart lenders have lowered payments by extending loan terms because of higher insulation, wind resistance standards and the addition of solar panels. It is very simple: households with lower utility bills and insurance payments can afford higher mortgage payments.
Other costs have nothing to do with 2-by-4s. In Sebring, a September 2021 article in the (Highlands) News Sun reported on a homeowner near Harder Hall who was in the process of buying land for $1 million to prevent a developer from buying it. Most NIMBYism is far more intentionally veiled. The problem is that if modest housing is excluded in every neighborhood, it will increase costs.
Communities can use zoning to help create lower cost housing or to obstruct it. The best test is to look at how much land is zoned for apartments. Zoning can also be dangerous. If a hurricane or tornado hits our county, older, substandard trailers will become box kites. We can pay now or pay big time later to fix this problem.
Despite Nixon’s failure, the easy and least expensive way to solve the affordable housing problem is on the income side. Some interesting foundation-funded experiments with the working poor have shown that $1,000 per month could keep them out of homeless shelters. If we eliminate the maldistribution of income, the affordable housing problem will go away.
Housing is about more than basic shelter. Starting in the 1930s, the government-sponsored Home Owners Loan Corporation and the Federal Home Loan Bank drew red lines on maps to identify “hazardous” (Black) neighborhoods. This was systemic racism, a topic some current politicians want to exclude from what high school kids learn about today.
Since home ownership is the method for most households to accumulate wealth that can be passed on the next generation, Black households, the victims of red lining, were at a disadvantage.
Affordable housing policies at the local, state and national levels are unacceptably bad. Current political leaders don’t seem to have the political will or knowledge to fix the problem. However, there is some good news in Highlands County. For the past 10 years, modest amounts have been put into the state budget for housing then used for something else. I hope we can trust DeSantis to spend housing funds on housing this year.
The other good news for Highlands County is that we have a nonprofit organization, Florida Non-Profit Housing, Inc., in Sebring with the financial and technical abilities to produce affordable housing. I hope our local leaders will reach out to them.
James Upchurch is a Sebring resident.