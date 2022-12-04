Many of our readers are on a limited income. Medicare for insurance and Social Security for living expenses. That’s why I am so distressed at the cavalier attitude of our elected officials in Washington, D, C., with the future of Medicare and Social Security. Let’s start with the bad spot we are in with Social Security.

Currently, Social Security has about $2.9 trillion available to pay Social Security benefits. That sounds like a lot, but by 2034, all the savings plus any contributions in the meantime will be gone. If you are 70 now, when you are 82, oops, there is no trust fund left to pay you.

