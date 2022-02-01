After years of skirmishes and bitter relations between Russia and Ukraine, war might be on the horizon between the two nations. The past few years has seen the Ukrainian government fight Russian-backed separatist groups as they took over a significant portion of the area around its border. Then over the past few weeks, Russia has been flooding its shared border with troops and military equipment. Simultaneously, the United States and Canada have directed their ambassadors to evacuate from the region as the chance of a full-scale conflict increases.
The United States and United Kingdom have also increased the amount of military aid they are granting the European nation. A fact that has not been reported on by many mainstream media outlets is that much of this movement is being done through Belarus, a nation that is a close ally of Russia and shares a border with Ukraine. This has prompted even more fears that Russia would attempt to invade Ukraine through Belarus and be able to invade from two fronts.
It goes without saying that there exists the potential of a gruesome war to erupt in this area and also the potential of diplomacy prevailing. An invasion of Ukraine by Russia could easily bring surrounding nations into the conflict and even put Baltic nations, such as Lithuania and Latvia, at risk. This is because of the Russian exclave Kaliningrad, which is loaded with military equipment and Russian special forces, being so close to these nations and being able to cut them off from their allies.
At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is attempting to cool fears of a war in the region. In a conversation with President Biden, President Zelensky reportedly stated that the Russian threat was “dangerous but ambiguous.” In times where the leaders of the world have feared an invasion, the nation at risk of invasion seems to have little fear.
Looking at it from a neutral standpoint, it would be beneficial for President Zelensky to characterize Russia as less of a threat. It would be weak for a nation to enter a peace negotiation with the fear of the opposing side and therefore give them leverage in the discussion. Not only that, but President Vladimir Putin would not want to be characterized as a bad person and then be asked to stand down.
In reality, could Russia truly benefit from a full-scale invasion of Ukraine? After annexing Crimea in 2014, Russia was subject to a massive amount of sanction by the United States. These sanctions impacted the largest companies in Russia and lowered the wealth of the nation’s wealthiest. The sanctions also severely impacted the nation’s economy and was on the brink of entering an economic depression as a result. That being said, the nation might lose more by invading Ukraine than actually gaining from it.
From the overall cost of an invasion to the maintenance of the occupied population, there is much to fear from invading Ukraine. Russia may potentially have other motives for invading than just the acquisition of natural resources and gained territory. It will be interesting to see the way that these negotiations play out and hopefully lead to a renewed peace.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.