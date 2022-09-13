Sometimes I’d like to ‘freeze’ a moment in time. Hold it close and then open my two hands and watch it fly away – soaring, soaring and then gone on the lightest breeze. Just a moment in time. We could send these moments to someone who needs to feel a flutter of happiness, however brief. Fleetingly ours, gladly shared.
You can share moments of time by sharing moments of yourself and your thoughts with people you know, as well as with strangers. Emails, phone calls, or letters are never some obligation ‘owed’ back and forth between people. Instead, they are gifts of time when the sender has the time – sent with no expectation that the recipient need respond in any way. Elsewise, they are not gifts at all, are they?
It’s a feel-good feeling to make someone else feel good, if only for a little while. Just a quick way to acknowledge someone, maybe a brief smile, some shared recognition that we are not giving in to whatever around us threatens to defeat us. I find it encouraging that, now when we say, “How are you?”, we really want to know.
Recently I was shocked to learn that an elderly, widowed neighbor had died, alone in his home. Fourteen years ago, soon after I moved in, he screeched to a stop in his pick-up truck to shout, “Keep your damn cats in your own yard or I’ll shoot them,” referring to two old “outside” cats who had been living in this yard for years before I arrived. Even after I learned he was the sole caretaker of a wife who had been dying of cancer for years, I kept my distance. It’s too late now, but I regret not making the effort to be even a little neighborly to this angry, bitter man. We can only trudge along so long with our eyes on the ground before we need to look up and see what we still have ... appreciate what we have not lost – our humanity. I looked the word up and found:
(1) Human beings as a whole
(2) The condition of being human
(3) Sympathy and kindness towards other people
I like the gentle sound of that. Don’t you? We are all that and more. As this pandemic drags on, our humanity is sorely tried.
So where am I going with this? I am suggesting that we make an effort (until it becomes second nature to us again) to reach out to friends and strangers alike with a gift of a little of our time ... a phone call, an email, a casual hello over the fence, a quick wave to someone in the parking lot at Publix. Just to say “Hello” or “How are you?” because we really want to know.
Miss J.L. “Sam” Heede is a resident of Spring Lake. She invites your comments at samatsea5@gmail.com