Sometimes I’d like to ‘freeze’ a moment in time. Hold it close and then open my two hands and watch it fly away – soaring, soaring and then gone on the lightest breeze. Just a moment in time. We could send these moments to someone who needs to feel a flutter of happiness, however brief. Fleetingly ours, gladly shared.

You can share moments of time by sharing moments of yourself and your thoughts with people you know, as well as with strangers. Emails, phone calls, or letters are never some obligation ‘owed’ back and forth between people. Instead, they are gifts of time when the sender has the time – sent with no expectation that the recipient need respond in any way. Elsewise, they are not gifts at all, are they?

