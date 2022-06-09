The breeze was picking up into a blustery, erratic windstorm and the trees were dancing. Birds zooming haphazardly toward the feeder were blown off course before they could reach it. “This is exactly how I like to enjoy my tropical storms,” I declared, sipping my coffee as the mist from blowing rain sprayed into the screen room.
While I would have liked a bit more rain to fully soak my recently installed butterfly garden, I was thankful the first storm of the 2022 season wasn’t really anything to speak of in our area. While we had notable winds for a brief time, other than concerns of nestlings being tossed from the treetops there was no tree damage. The 30 mph winds did bring down some Spanish moss from my crepe myrtles, so it seemed an additional bonus. Tropical storms or depressions are how I prefer to experience my hurricane season and I know I’m not the only one.
In 2004, that year’s storm season barreled in four hurricanes over a six-week time period into Florida. Of those, we got the trifecta of Charley, Frances and Jeanne through our region in a destructive succession of winds that had not been experienced since the 1960s. For those who rode out that craziness, likely you remember the sea of blue roofs-tarped from the loss of shingles – and the endless piles of downed trees. I recall our street from one end to the other resembling a fortress with each home hemmed in by their wall of branches lined up at the front and back of every property. Months passed before most had all their debris removed despite extra efforts directed to those needs. There was just too much deadfall to deal with for it to be any faster.
Hurricane Irma in 2017 then introduced us to the massive rainfall and flooding these powerful storms can bring. Cutting across the Atlantic as a Category 4 or 5, the damages were overwhelming. Did you know that Hurricane Irma holds the title of the strongest hurricane ever observed in the open Atlantic Ocean? That dang storm had a stunningly destructive two-week lifespan from its formation as a tropical storm to the wallop of a hurricane as it continued its horrific path to Florida. The storm’s small wind field rapidly spread out when it hit our state and the soaking began.
With tropical storm force winds reaching some 400 miles out from the center of the storm, it rained like we had never seen. Some areas received 15 inches of rainfall in just 48 hours. Drainage systems became overwhelmed and many experienced neighborhoods flooding as water piled up with nowhere to go. There have been other storms each of those years and in the years between, but these are the ones that personally impacted my family the most and taught us the necessity of being prepared.
This past weekend’s blustery weather was therefore both a gift and reminder. Despite the mild winds and quick passage, we are taking Mother Nature’s hint. Hurricane season is here. Do yourself a favor and prepare as best as you can because the winds are blowing, and the storms will be growing. Get ready and encourage others to do the same.