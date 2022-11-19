Over the past few years, I’ve used this space to attempt to cheer people up and give them a break from bad news. There were times I dipped a toe into politics or serious matters, but not extensively.
I thought a lot about this particular column. This won’t be a happy column. This column could well cost me readers, if not friends. Not everyone will agree with what I have to say.
But there are things that need to be said. And if this column offends you, I ask you only to understand I come with a sincere heart, out of an abundance of concern for our country.
In the interests of full disclosure, I need you to understand a few facts. The first is that I voted for Donald Trump in 2016, though not in 2020. My reasoning in 2016 was that he would do less damage than Hillary Clinton. My reasoning in 2020 was that he was doing more damage than I thought was good for us.
Also, I am not a huge fan of President Joe Biden and the job he’s been doing. I did not vote for him in 2020, either. I know the struggles we currently have are not totally his fault, but he does share the blame on some issues and as leader of the country, he is the one voters tend to hold responsible.
I am a formerly registered Republican who is currently listed as NPA (no party affiliation). At some point I got fed up with the Republicans and leaving was the only way to express it. For reasons I am not going to get into, I can’t bring myself to join the Democratic party – let me just say given some of my views I don’t see them welcoming me with open arms.
With all that in mind, let me talk about the fact that on Tuesday night, Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024. Before he made the announcement, the news media reported that he’d filed the necessary paperwork to run, so his statement wasn’t exactly a surprise.
When I heard he’d filed the paperwork, my response was an unhappy “Nooooooo!” To be honest, I was hoping Trump would be smart enough to sit this out. Throw his support behind someone else and let the Republicans put up someone voters like me could get behind.
My problems with Donald Trump aren’t simply that his behavior is vile and hateful, though it has been both. It’s that as president he will have the power to act on that behavior in a worldwide fashion, and the damage that he could do might be horrible.
People have made the analogy that a doctor could have a lousy bedside manner but still be a great doctor. Granted. But if I knew that doctor just might throw a temper tantrum while he’s operating on me I might be leery of letting him get near me. People throwing tantrums often aren’t rational and do stupid things. I don’t want a doctor doing stupid things while he’s taking care of me.
And I want someone who can accept hard truths without screaming about disproven conspiracy theories and is willing to move past them. The hard truth for Trump and many of his followers is he lost the 2020 election. As long as he refuses to accept that, he comes across as irrational. I don’t want a president who is irrational.
My opinion is that Trump is bad for our country and shouldn’t get the nomination. I wish I didn’t have to say it. But someone must.
Whether you agree with me or not, you might want to hang on. It’s going to be a rough two years.