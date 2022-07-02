There have been a lot of hot-button issues brought to the forefront over the last few days. Abortion. Gun control. Religious speech. And, like any hot-button issue, they have made discourse more … interesting than usual.
They have also brought out, at least on Facebook, those who demand you agree with them or get out of their lives. You’ve probably seen a few, “If you believe such-and-such, unfriend me.” Or even, “If I find out you believe thus-and-so, I will unfriend and block you.”
I’m always troubled by these posts. I have friends on both sides of the political aisle. There’s a good chance that there’s not a friend of mine out there who I don’t disagree with about something. Yet I’ve rarely felt the need to block a person just for disagreeing with me.
This is not to say I have never blocked someone on Facebook. You ask me to friend you and the first thing you do is hit on me? That tells me all I need to know about you, and that will earn you a block so fast your head will spin.
Have we as a people become so delicate that our pristine ears cannot bear to hear a statement that doesn’t conform to our worldview? Do we believe doing so dirties us somehow, or threatens us?
But lest there is a misunderstanding, I’m not saying you should let everyone who disagrees with you stay in your circle. I can think of at least one person in my life who not only disagreed with me but was very aggressive about it. He belittled me and even called me a liar because I held certain views.
That person got the boot before my blood pressure went through the roof. This wasn’t someone who simply didn’t agree with me. This was someone who did so in a provocative manner, their ears firmly plugged. He was not above verbal abuse and was not the type to be reasonable.
I totally get not having such people in your life. But there are so many others, people with whom you share others things in common, things that are important to you. If they have an opinion that differs from yours does that make them your enemy? Or does it give you an opportunity to learn and grow?
I get the temptation of an echo chamber. It’s comfortable. It doesn’t challenge you. You can rest in the assurance you are right about everything, because you don’t let a contrary thought in.
But an echo chamber is also limiting. You can’t really grow in such an environment. Change? The whole point of an echo chamber is to discourage change. Your world shrinks to that small space where you’re told you don’t need to hear any other opinion than your own.
I don’t believe we’re designed to live in echo chambers. To reach one’s full potential, they must be willing to put a toe out of that comfort zone. To listen to and consider ideas that maybe you never heard before.
I’m not saying don’t have firmly held beliefs. But a belief unchallenged isn’t very strong. We need to exercise our minds, listen to others, and then, when you’ve considered that new thought or opinion, you may find your belief is strengthened because you know it stands up.
Be open to hearing from those who wouldn’t fit in your echo chamber. Test your beliefs, and test what others say. You will be better off and gain more understanding than if you just surround yourself with people who agree with you.
I promise not to unfriend you if we disagree on something. Yes, even if it’s chocolate.