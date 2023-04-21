I have egg on my face, or on my windshield, because I’ve traveled a lot farther than I thought this year.
Back in October, I said we go 484 million miles with every lap around the sun.
That’s not accurate. It’s 584 million miles.
My apologies to anyone who got their estimated mileage wrong while trying to upgrade their old bodies at the gym or doctor’s office.
This caveat does not apply to any woman whose oldometer has been stuck on 29 years – 16.936 billion miles – for any number of laps.
Remember: It’s not the years. It’s the mileage.
Somehow such women have managed to gather another decade or more of experience while standing still. They should write a book on that, if they can find the time.
I’m not sure how I made a mistake on the distance of Earth’s annual trek. I probably took the average speed at which our rock travels through space, multiplied it by the number of hours we count each year and got a number.
I also must have put my decimal in the wrong place, because I thought I had traveled 25.168 trillion miles as of last birthday. It was actually 30.368 billion.
Now it’s up to 30.673 billion.
That’s the only good news, because it means I’m not as far around the bend as I thought.
We shouldn’t get so worked up about age. It is just a number.
Think about it. Speed is distance over time, but in space, time is measured by distance – by light-years and Earth years spent circling around the sun.
If time is distance and vice versa, they are equal. One divided by one equals one. That means we were all born yesterday, or just last year.
Funny, I don’t feel that young – not anymore – and I’ve learned far more things than a 1 year old ever could, or should.
But I don’t want to waste your time.
This column didn’t take long to write, just 22,207.5 miles.
By my new reckoning, it took 4,441.5 miles for you to read it. Not bad.
I’m looking forward to doing some more interesting things on this lap around the sun, meeting new people and hopefully reading some good books.
Perhaps a 29-year-old could tell me how to stop time.
Phil Attinger is a staff writer at the Highlands News-Sun. Email him at phil.attinger@highlandsnewssun.com
