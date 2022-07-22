I could have titled this article ”I’m back”. I took a break from the weekly columns in May to disengage from a hectic school year, and knowing that a fair amount of time this summer would be spent on getting ready for the coming school and installing a new building for our aeronautical engineering program. So, I had a few weeks of doing other things, some of which I’ll share in future columns. I needed a break and I was glad I did. Now I’ll be sharing some thoughts weekly.

My first encounter was while I was walking down the airstrip on a nice spring day at the family farm in Wisconsin. I heard it before I saw it, as my eyes were drawn to the sky. There was a massive swarm of honey bees moving across the sky, relocating to a new home in the woods. The second time was just a few years ago when I was in the back yard and noticed the corner of our yard shed had a swarm investigating the lower corner of the shed. They liked what they found and moved in. Since that time there has been a consistent give and take of the shed real estate.

