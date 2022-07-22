I could have titled this article ”I’m back”. I took a break from the weekly columns in May to disengage from a hectic school year, and knowing that a fair amount of time this summer would be spent on getting ready for the coming school and installing a new building for our aeronautical engineering program. So, I had a few weeks of doing other things, some of which I’ll share in future columns. I needed a break and I was glad I did. Now I’ll be sharing some thoughts weekly.
My first encounter was while I was walking down the airstrip on a nice spring day at the family farm in Wisconsin. I heard it before I saw it, as my eyes were drawn to the sky. There was a massive swarm of honey bees moving across the sky, relocating to a new home in the woods. The second time was just a few years ago when I was in the back yard and noticed the corner of our yard shed had a swarm investigating the lower corner of the shed. They liked what they found and moved in. Since that time there has been a consistent give and take of the shed real estate.
When a honey bee hive gets too big, a new queen is developed and the old queen will take a part of the hive in a swarm to find a new home. Honey bees swarm in the spring as things start to bloom, honey is produced and the hive grows. It does not take long for the hive to reach a critical mass, and a queen and swarm leave for a new home.
My beekeeper son-in-law Brad from Wisconsin, who keeps his hives here in the area during the winter, explained how he will set up a new hive before it gets too big so the hive doesn’t produce a swarm that will want to leave with a new queen. He will travel down from Wisconsin every couple of weeks to take care of the hives and split the hives, as they have prospered here in Florida. He will be going back to Wisconsin with many more hives than he brought down originally.
As we dealt with COVID and the developing supply-chain issues, we recognized the value of commercial trucking in the supply chain. We can get most any fresh fruit or vegetable from our grocery store because of the trucking industry. But without bees, there would be little to put on the trucks. Bees pollinate our fruits and vegetables and without the bees going from blossom to blossom pollinating the trees and plants, we would not have our food supply. We owe the honey bee a great deal of respect.
Recently, Brad has had to feed the hives due to the windy conditions. Bees do not like to fly in high winds, and neither do I in my plane, so they stay home in the hive. They then start eating the honey in the hive, which from a beekeepers’ perspective is not good. So, Brad will feed the bees a sweet glucose solution to keep them happy until they can fly out again.
Here are some facts about honey bees from a National Geographic website:
1. Honey bees are super-important pollinators for flowers, fruits and vegetables. This means that they help other plants grow! Bees transfer pollen between the male and female parts, allowing plants to grow seeds and fruit.
2. Honey bees live in hives (or colonies). The members of the hive are divided into three types:
Queen: One queen runs the whole hive. Her job is to lay the eggs that will spawn the hive’s next generation of bees. The queen also produces chemicals that guide the behavior of the other bees.
Workers: These are all female and their roles are to forage for food (pollen and nectar from flowers), build and protect the hive, and clean and circulate air by beating their wings. Workers are the only bees most people ever see flying around outside the hive.
Drones: These are the male bees, and their purpose is to mate with the new queen. Several hundred live in each hive during the spring and summer. But come winter, when the hive goes into survival mode, the drones are kicked out!
3. If the queen bee dies, workers will create a new queen by selecting a young larva (the newly hatched baby insects) and feeding it a special food called “royal jelly “. This enables the larva to develop into a fertile queen.
4. Honey bees are fab flyers. They fly at a speed of around 25 km per hour and beat their wings 200 times per second.
5. Each bee has 170 odorant receptors, which means they have one serious sense of smell. They use this to communicate within the hive and to recognize different types of flowers when looking for food.
6. The average worker bee lives for just five to six weeks. During this time, she’ll produce around a twelfth of a teaspoon of honey.
7. The queen can live up to five years. She is busiest in the summer months, when she can lay up to 2,500 eggs a day.
8. Honey bees are also brilliant communicators. To share information about the best food sources, they perform their ‘waggle dance’. When the worker returns to the hive, it moves in a figure-of-eight and waggles its body to indicate the direction of the food source.
9. Sadly, over the past 15 years, colonies of bees have been disappearing, and the reason remains unknown. Referred to as ‘colony collapse disorder’, billions of honey bees across the world are leaving their hives, never to return. In some regions, up to 90% of bees have disappeared.
So, the next time you spread some honey on your toast or use it in a recipe, remember where it came from – those nature’s little original aviators. We can all do our bit to support these brilliant bugs, gang! Why not plant flowers rich in nectar, such as lavender and bluebells, which will help bees find the food they need? Also, be sure to choose local honey, too, which will support our honey bees and their beekeepers.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.