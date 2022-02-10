I read the news that a leftover SpaceX Falcon 9 upper stage will hit the Moon in early March, marking the first time that human-made debris hits our natural satellite.
I’m a month ahead of them. My car already made it to the Moon, and is stuck in orbit — metaphorically speaking.
Let me ‘splain: I finally drove a car into the ground. It made it as far as the Moon — 238,900 miles — plus an extra 10,000 miles, but is now as dead as the Lunar Roving Vehicle.
My little white four-wheeler stopped Friday morning on Sebring Parkway. My apologies to everyone behind me, especially this last couple of months, piercing my oil cloud with their fog lights.
My engine had developed a two-quart-per-day habit, a far cry from where it started. I bought my car exactly 17 years ago Saturday — Feb. 5, 2005 — from a former used car lot where my family now gets fresh fruit.
At the time, my 2005 Nissan Altima had 19,500 miles on the clock and loved open-road highway speeds. My best car ever, I loved her to the Moon and back.
That year I took her on a 1,000-mile trip to visit family in the Midwest, one taken as a child dozens of times in the “way back” of station wagons. This time, as “captain,” I stopped when I wanted, as long as I wanted, walked inside or drove through, took my time at restrooms and rest stops, stretching my legs on the grass and then on the dashboard.
Thank you, Cruise Control, Auto-Transmission and Power Windows.
My fingertips opened all the glass for some serious mountain breeze as I drove through Tennessee. I had missed that after six years in Florida. After 23 years now, I didn’t really mind last week’s chilly weather. It felt like the foothills of my youth.
Back then, I drove several Volkswagens, each one with parts from the previous ones. It made for several year models on one chassis. Heaters never worked in winter and blasted my legs in the summer. Roll-down or swing open windows, front and back, offered breeze when it was moving.
I had no cruise control, no automatic gears, no air-conditioning and no cup holder, and I loved it. I wish I still had one, even with a beat-up old tape deck with speakers twist-wired behind the back seat.
My Altima radio had 18 station settings, surround-sound and a CD player, but in the last decade, the speakers pooped out, the CDs stopped reading and the station selector broke.
As cars got newer and I got older, I knew less about fixing or even adjusting them. If I had a VW, I could teach my son to tune a carburetor, drain oil, tighten a fan belt, and of course, push-start and pop the clutch.
I just barely managed to get the Altima to work Friday morning. From the Parkway, she inched along back streets, engine stuttering, until a tiny rise proved too much. I pushed her the rest of the way, with help from our next-door mechanic.
I’m waiting for his diagnosis of my car’s terminal illness. I don’t expect good news. It’s just been too many years and too many miles: 248,800, almost a quarter million.
I took her to the Moon. I just couldn’t bring her back.
